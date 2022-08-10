Former Caldwell Police lieutenant to face two additional criminal charges

CALDWELL — Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley faces two additional charges as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into members of the department.

The additional charges are “tampering with a witness by harassment” and “tampering with documents,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

In April, Hoadley was charged with “deprivation of rights under the color of law” as well as “destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation,” as previously reported . He pleaded not guilty to both charges in May and was fired from the department that same month, according to reporting from KTVB . His trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 on those charges.

Ingram said that he was informed about the additional charges Wednesday morning and that he did not have information to share beyond what is publicly available through PACER, the federal court records system.

Regarding the witness tampering charge, Ingram said, “You know, obviously someone is a protected witness by the FBI, and it appears that Mr. Hoadley may have, or is alleged to try to dissuade that witness from testifying under oath.”

“On or about June 29, 2021,” Hoadley allegedly “harassed another person,” referred to as “C.H.,” “and thereby attempted to hinder, delay and dissuade C.H. from reporting to a law enforcement officer a federal offense,” according to a court filing dated Aug. 9, 2022.

And “on or about April 20, 2022,” Hoadley allegedly “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in official proceeding(s),” according to the same document.

News of the FBI’s investigation into two members of the department’s street crimes unit broke in the spring. One allegation the investigation appeared to center on is that a woman who was caught with drugs was allowed to be released by one of the officers in exchange for sex, according to KTVB.

Ingram said he has been working 18- to 20-hour days since assuming the role of chief in June , including working to comply with the FBI’s investigation.

“I’ll say that prior to my appointment here, there wasn’t the most full cooperation from this organization with the FBI,” he said.

“I want to ensure the public that if they have any complaints or they want to report misconduct, they can call us, they can call the FBI, they can call anyone, but I will take them seriously,” he said. “And at this point, due to the nature of the criminal case pending, there’s a lot of people that are coming forward with information and I would encourage that people continue to do that.”