Purple Vamp
3d ago
If Black people can afford Micheal Kors, they can afford air conditioning. There are energy saving ones for those who don't live in the projects(where electricity is free)! IMPECCA air conditioner is about $55 a year to run.Stop trying to divide us!
Joel Moss
3d ago
It has become unbelievable We now blame everything on racism
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NYC investigates firing of spokeswoman who spoke on migrants in shelters: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the first immigrants and asylum seekers began arriving, New York City shelters quickly became overrun, and migrants were forced to stay overnight on the city’s homeless intake office floor. The practice is illegal, and as word began to leak out, sources told PIX11 that Department of Social Services spokeswoman Julia […]
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
A legislative package to enhance street safety laws in New York was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. The new laws will hinder traffic-related fatalities and thwart hit-and-run incidents.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
East Harlem NYCHA residents outraged by water, elevator issues
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says elevators in her NYCHA building are out of service and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month. Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service […]
'This is not a Hollywood script, it is lives of human beings': NYC Mayor
More asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City on buses sent from Texas. The coordination and conditions of the migrants’ travel have created a back and forth between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CNN’s Brianna Keilar sits with Adams as he responds to a recent message of Abbott saying he “kind of feels like Clint Eastwood”.
'All of us were sweating' — NY lawmaker discusses visit to Rikers during recent heat wave
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River. Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs is the first formerly incarcerated state legislator. [ more › ]
New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor
The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
Early Addition: Trying to steal 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs in the middle of splooting season is a choice
Because an alleged serial thief is playing on hard mode trying to rob and flip ice cream in August, here are your early links: illegal rooftop pool, Open Streets woes, cop who brandished gun at protesters won't face real punishment, Page Six loves our clubbing mayor, A$AP Rocky sued by the guy he allegedly shot, fat rat in Gowanus, and more. [ more › ]
Carriage horse collapses in Hell's Kitchen, renewing calls for reform
A carriage horse collapses in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. A spokesman for the group that represents horse carriage drivers says the horse was suffering from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, a neurological disease horses can contract from eating infected opossum droppings, and not heat exhaustion. [ more › ]
