New York City, NY

Purple Vamp
3d ago

If Black people can afford Micheal Kors, they can afford air conditioning. There are energy saving ones for those who don't live in the projects(where electricity is free)! IMPECCA air conditioner is about $55 a year to run.Stop trying to divide us!

Joel Moss
3d ago

It has become unbelievable We now blame everything on racism

therealdeal.com

NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
Daily News

Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’

Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
PIX11

East Harlem NYCHA residents outraged by water, elevator issues

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says elevators in her NYCHA building are out of service and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month. Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service […]
CNN

'This is not a Hollywood script, it is lives of human beings': NYC Mayor

More asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City on buses sent from Texas. The coordination and conditions of the migrants’ travel have created a back and forth between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CNN’s Brianna Keilar sits with Adams as he responds to a recent message of Abbott saying he “kind of feels like Clint Eastwood”.
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
Gothamist

Early Addition: Trying to steal 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs in the middle of splooting season is a choice

Because an alleged serial thief is playing on hard mode trying to rob and flip ice cream in August, here are your early links: illegal rooftop pool, Open Streets woes, cop who brandished gun at protesters won't face real punishment, Page Six loves our clubbing mayor, A$AP Rocky sued by the guy he allegedly shot, fat rat in Gowanus, and more. [ more › ]
