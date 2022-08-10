Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley scores $21.6M for major projects, including underpass
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development. “The city is thrilled to share this...
KHQ Right Now
Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained
CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
KHQ Right Now
Northeast Youth Center hosting annual lemonade stand fundraiser on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northeast Youth Center is having a lemonade stand on Friday to help raise money to get kids a free trip to the Triple Play Family Fun Park. This is a years-long tradition that lets kids earn a full day of fun. The annual lemonade stand is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Level 1 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 1 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 44 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman Road. Eastern border running along Texas Ferry...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out RV fire during thunderstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Thursday's thunderstorm, Spokane firefighters put out an RV fire.
KHQ Right Now
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
KHQ Right Now
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHQ Right Now
Weather Authority Alert: Thunderstorm puts thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, thousands of people in the region are without power as a thunderstorm rolls in. To see the outage map, click here. To see the outage map, click here. Total: 2,400.
KHQ Right Now
The Inland NW is getting a much needed break from the crazy weather this weekend: no more golf ball sized hail!
A very mild weekend leads into a seasonable week ahead for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures sticking in the 90s!. The Spokane and northern Idaho region has seen a break from the thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail, and wind this weekend, as the skies have cleared and conditions have calmed down.
KHQ Right Now
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person's identity. It's unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
KHQ Right Now
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!
We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
KHQ Right Now
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
KHQ Right Now
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
KHQ Right Now
Athol three year old proceeds to top 25 USA Mullet Championship
ATHOL, Idaho - Athol is known as a tight-knit community with Farragut State Park and Silverwood just minutes away, but now they’re known for their good hair. “All your friends were so excited, weren’t they,” Lauren Petersen said to her son Ridge. “Yeah,” Ridge said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
KHQ Right Now
Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe's defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of the...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga's Truong sisters fight against stereotypes, look to empower younger generations of Asian American athletes
When Gonzaga basketball stars Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong signed a name, image and likeness deal this summer, it wasn’t about the money. Rather, this was a chance to give something back by sharing their story. It’s a tale of two Asian American girls who found success in classroom but also on the court.
KHQ Right Now
Freshman running back impresses as Cougars conduct first preseason scrimmage: Notes from Day 10 of WSU camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 10th day of fall camp in Pullman, which served as the Cougars’ first preseason scrimmage.
Comments / 0