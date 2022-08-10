Tottenham struggling to find buyers for Ndombele, Winks, Lo Celso and Reguilon and may have to loan them out instead

TOTTENHAM are finding it a frustrating sellers’ market as they look to offload their unwanted stars.

The North Londoners would like to sell Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon this summer.

Harry Winks is one of the players Tottenham are struggling to sell permanently Credit: Getty

All four were left behind for the pre-season trips to South Korea and Israel and were not in the matchday squad for the 4-1 opening-day victory over Southampton.

But finding buyers for the quartet has proved difficult and with deals looking no closer to being struck, Spurs may have to consider loaning them out instead.

Villarreal are interested in re-signing midfielder Lo Celso, whom they had on loan for the second half of last season where they reached the Champions League semi-final.

But it is understood that unless Unai Emery’s side raise cash from a sale of their own, they would struggle to afford the Argentine so another loan may be most likely.

Fiorentina were also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, but their sporting director Daniele Prade said: “We have never talked to Tottenham (about Lo Celso). Not even once. There is nothing.”

Villarreal are also believed to have explored a loan move for Spurs record signing Ndombele, 25, who is also of interest to Napoli.

A move still looks no closer for England international Winks, 26, either.

His situation is being monitored by other Premier League clubs, while Sampdoria are believed to have considered the midfielder but it remains to be seen whether they can afford his wages.

Sevilla were looking at Reguilon but instead signed Alex Telles on loan from Manchester United.

Valencia have held talks with Spurs over another loan for Bryan Gil, having borrowed him last season.

Gil, 21, featured in pre-season but was an unused substitute against Saints and could drop out of the matchday squad entirely for Chelsea on Sunday when Richarlison is back from suspension.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are closing on their SEVENTH signing of the summer with Destiny Udogie, 19, set for a medical next week.

Spurs have agreed a deal worth around £17.5million with Udinese for the attacking wing-back, and plan to loan him back to the Serie A side for the season.