Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
Camden Man Papa Smurf Heading to Prison for 10 Years for Illegal Gun Possession
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Camden man known on the streets as “Papa Smurf” is heading...
Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym
A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester City Man Receives 5-Year Prison Term For Deploying Homemade Explosive at Ftiness Center
A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced today. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of malicious use of explosive materials.
NJ man, 28, takes plea deal for impregnating two children he was 'father figure' to
An Atlantic City man took a plea bargain on Thursday for raping and impregnating two sisters who were family friends between the ages of 11 and 13, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
Trentonian
Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’
ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Members of drug trafficking organization charged with fentanyl distribution and money laundering charges
A federal grand jury in the New Jersey returned an indictment today charging four New Jersey men with narcotics distribution and money laundering offenses, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Hero NJ cop saves woman in wheelchair from house fire
The flames and smoke were tearing through the house in Hasbrouck Heights when the cops arrived. Police Officer Christopher Connors didn't hesitate to run into the home knowing there were people still inside. According to a report from the Daily Voice, the officer was met by an elderly family member...
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
AOL Corp
New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police
A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
Man, 22, dies days after being shot in N.J., authorities say
A 22-year-old man died from his injuries days after he was shot in Camden, authorities said Friday. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Federal Street, where officers found Lemuel Rodgers wounded, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
