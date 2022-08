Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO