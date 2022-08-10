Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Now That Triple H Is In Charge Of Creative
2021 was a change-filled year for the WWE, with the company releasing over 80 talents from its roster. Superstars on that ignominious list included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, but there was no more puzzling name among them than Bray Wyatt. The three-time WWE world...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Disputes Reports About Bruce Prichard And Vince McMahon's Influence On WWE NXT
Shawn Michaels has put to rest rumors surrounding who was really running "NXT" towards the end of last year and into this year. Michaels began working at the Performance Centre back in 2017. He returned to the ring for one last match at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming up with former D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Michaels retired from in-ring action for good soon after and join the "NXT" brand as a writer and producer. He worked his way up to second in command to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?
Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Officially Announces AEW's Signing Of Former WWE NXT Prospect
On "AEW Rampage" this week, Parker Boudreaux made his AEW TV debut after appearing on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past couple of weeks. On "Rampage," Boudreaux would go on to defeat Sonny Kiss — a match that would last one minute. With this win, Boudreaux's career in AEW has received a major upgrade.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan On How Triple H's New Role Affects AEW And WWE Dynamic
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque was appointed head of WWE creative after the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, wrestling fans have been treated with the returns of several talents, including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai). There's also been speculation that several former "NXT" wrestlers are now itching to return to WWE, names that include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and others, including a few currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Comments On How 'Everyone Wants To Come Home' To WWE With Triple H In Charge
Triple H has taken over as head of creative and head of talent relations for WWE following the exits of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis from the company (via Business Wire). Their departures came after allegations regarding potentially illegal payments made to women that were considered hush money. Following the reveal in WWE's latest SEC filing that $5 million more was paid by Vince than originally reported, the total adds up to about $19.6 million dollars with multiple women being paid different increments of money.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Shares Tweet That Alludes To Him Possibly Wrestling Again
It's nearly been two weeks since Ric Flair's Last Match, where the legendary Ric Flair wrestled what should have been, you know, his last match, teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The success of the show from a commercial standpoint hasn't gone unnoticed, and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has already indicated the event was the first part of a master plan for him.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Bobby Fish has revealed his thoughts about Triple H taking over WWE's creative department. Triple H was named the Head of Creative back in July following the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement and exit from the company. The news followed allegations that McMahon had paid millions of dollars in hush money to former female employees to silence accusations of sexual abuse, harassment, and other misconduct.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
wrestlinginc.com
New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
wrestlinginc.com
Rikishi Jokes About Big WWE Raw Angle
On this past Monday's episode of "Raw," Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE. Lumis is just one of several former WWE Superstars to make their return since Triple H became the company's new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Lumis' first WWE run lasted for three years, ending in April. He was released at the same time as Dakota Kai. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30.
