algonaradio.com
IUB Sets Location for Summit Public Hearing
–The Iowa Utilities Board announced Thursday, that a Public Hearing on the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds near Fort Dodge. The date and time of the hearing have not been set, but the IUB says they chose the Webster...
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
KIMT
1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
algonaradio.com
Minnesota Woman Arrested After Chase Through Palo Alto County
–A Minnesota woman is facing a wide variety of charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through Palo Alto County Monday night. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a report of a theft at a convenience store in Estherville just after 8 PM Monday. Around 8:20 PM, Deputies in Palo Alto County located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle along HWY 18, traveling towards Ruthven.
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) -- Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged Following High Speed Stop Near Mallard
–An Algona man is facing charges after he was pulled over in rural Palo Alto County this week for traveling close to 90 MPH. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s, Deputies conducted the traffic stop around 5:15 PM Monday along Iowa Highway 4, two miles north of Mallard. Deputies clocked the driver going 88 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, and took 45-year-old Charles Barry Nicolls into custody.
KIMT
Charles City man arrested for homicide for fatal Cerro Gordo Co. crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old Charles City man has been arrested for homicide by vehicle after a July 25 crash that killed a Mason City man. Timothy Hoy was arrested Thursday night in relation to the crash last month that killed Steven Miles, 41, of Mason City. The...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Jackson County Pilot
Special in-city deer hunt a go
The city of Jackson’s special deer hunt is on. That’s the word from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as relayed to members of the Jackson City Council during their meeting last week. T...
KAAL-TV
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
3 News Now
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night...
algonaradio.com
No Injuries as Trucks Collide Near Wesley
–No injuries were reported following a 2-vehicle collision that occurred along HWY 18 near Wesley late last month. According to a report released this week by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 85-year-old Stanley Limberg was traveling southbound on 240th Avenue in a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew Truck just before 9:30 AM on July 27th.
kicdam.com
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
KIMT
Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman. The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
