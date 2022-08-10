ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Rock River Optical joins Fort Chamber

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Rock River Optical has joined as a new member. According to the release, Rock River Optical, an eye care practice, 232 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, was founded in 2015 and purchased by Dr. Amanda Cheek in June. “Cheek’s mission...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
captimes.com

Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed

A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Between the rails: comparing Assembly District 33 candidates

Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 includes the southern half of Jefferson County and the northeastern portion of Rock County, including Milton. Now that the August primary is completed, we can observe that our two competing Assembly candidates demonstrate many similarities, but their differences are less well defined. Nevertheless, we are...
fortatkinsononline.com

Jensen hired as Jefferson Chamber of Commerce executive director

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it has named Anna Jensen as its executive director. Jensen most recently served as the associate director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. She succeeds Jen Pinnow, who served as the chamber’s executive director for more than three years, according to information released by the Jefferson chamber.
JEFFERSON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field

Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

