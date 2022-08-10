Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
fortatkinsononline.com
Rock River Optical joins Fort Chamber
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Rock River Optical has joined as a new member. According to the release, Rock River Optical, an eye care practice, 232 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, was founded in 2015 and purchased by Dr. Amanda Cheek in June. “Cheek’s mission...
captimes.com
Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed
A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
fortatkinsononline.com
Between the rails: comparing Assembly District 33 candidates
Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 includes the southern half of Jefferson County and the northeastern portion of Rock County, including Milton. Now that the August primary is completed, we can observe that our two competing Assembly candidates demonstrate many similarities, but their differences are less well defined. Nevertheless, we are...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jensen hired as Jefferson Chamber of Commerce executive director
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it has named Anna Jensen as its executive director. Jensen most recently served as the associate director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. She succeeds Jen Pinnow, who served as the chamber’s executive director for more than three years, according to information released by the Jefferson chamber.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
nbc15.com
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share their opinions through a survey. The Rock County Board of Supervisors is hoping community members fill out an online feedback survey, something the board has never done to this scale.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
wortfm.org
Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field
Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New facade for The Garden Lounge nearly complete in downtown West Bend, Wi
August 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s a new look for The Garden Lounge, 258 N. Main Street, in downtown West Bend, WI. The front street-side window is being replaced by a retractable garage door facade. Construction began last week and after some demolition and frame out the glass partitions arrived and were slotted into place.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
