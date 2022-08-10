Read full article on original website
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be ‘incredibly emotional’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of Phase 5, and the more we hear about its mysterious plot, the more exciting the sequel becomes. Vol. 3 was already exciting without any of the teasers from James Gunn or the leaked Comic-Con trailer that gave us a big plot spoiler. But the more the cast and crew talk about the film, the more we want to see it.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
Collider
'I Am Groot' Reveals a Killer Hiding Among the Guardians of the Galaxy
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba is teasing his potential return as the DC Comics assassin Bloodshot. “I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.” The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.” Bloodsport was one of the few remaining members of Task Force X that survived the battle against Starro in “The Suicide Squad.” While the film ended with...
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Collider
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
CNET
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Trailers, Cast and Everything You Need to Know
"Being a superhero is for billionaires and narcissists... and adult orphans, for some reason." Yes, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is clearly going to have some fun with the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, Aug. 18. Here's everything we know about the show and...
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Collider
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Collider
In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Who Is Aneka?
One of the major highlights of Marvel's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content, including images, the movie poster, and the first trailer. There was a lot to take in: Wakanda reeling from the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the introduction of Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart. We also got a brief, concealing view of the new Black Panther in action along with confirmation of the introduction of Michaela Coel as Aneka, a vital character from the comics.
