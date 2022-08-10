ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Future plans for Radisson discussed

√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Real Estate
Buffalo, NY
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
East Buffalo Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WIBX 950

Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?

Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant

The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
96.1 The Breeze

Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
tdworld.com

National Grid, Northland Providing Lineworker Training Opportunities

Northland Workforce Training Center is incorporating National Grid’s Grid for Good Candidate Pathway into its Summer Youth Academy. This partnership introduces around 130 students ages 16 to 25 in underserved communities to educational and career opportunities in clean energy. The objective of National Grid’s Grid for Good program is...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#East Side#Business Industry#Linus Business
2 On Your Side

Body found floating in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body of a man was found floating in Scajaquada Creek late Saturday morning. They say the grisly discovery was made just before 11:30 AM at the foot of Niagara St. near Forest Ave. Members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team removed the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
buffalorising.com

Big Deal: Clarence New Build Sells for Over $6 million

A new residence in Clarence sold yesterday for $6,530,361.53 yesterday. The sale shatters the area’s previous record sale of $3 million for a residential property in Hamburg. The 7,000 sq.ft. home at 5439 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision off of Goodrich Road was built by Tesmer Builders. The buyer is hiding behind the STM 5439 LLC and is registered to a law office in the Brisbane Building.
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy