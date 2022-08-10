Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
wnypapers.com
Future plans for Radisson discussed
√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
thechallengernews.com
The Original 34th Annual Taking It To The Streets “Reunion Bounce Back” in MLK Park
For the past two years due to the global situation the annual Taking It To The Streets phenomenal event has been virtual. “Well bless God we are back”! said creator Dr. Anita Williams who brings the event back home in the entire Martin Luther King Park August 20 and 21.
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
New healthcare center provides affordable access to treatment on Buffalo’s west side
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A new healthcare center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s west side. Neighborhood Health Center celebrated its grand opening of its latest facility on Niagara Street on Thursday. “I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the neighborhood,” said Director of Public Health Merlyn Hammer. “Having this new site open up I […]
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant
The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!
(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
WGRZ TV
Drumwork Fest will be annual Rap Festival
Saturday night is Buffalo's first annual drum-work festival. East Buffalo native "Conway the Machine" is performing along with many of his friends.
tdworld.com
National Grid, Northland Providing Lineworker Training Opportunities
Northland Workforce Training Center is incorporating National Grid’s Grid for Good Candidate Pathway into its Summer Youth Academy. This partnership introduces around 130 students ages 16 to 25 in underserved communities to educational and career opportunities in clean energy. The objective of National Grid’s Grid for Good program is...
Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor
A Niagara Falls man said he is trying to get back $22,000 from a contractor who never did the job he was hired to do
Check Out The Biggest Home For Sale In Western New York
If you come from a big family or like to play host for family parties and friend get-togethers you are going to need a big home. How about the biggest home for sale in Western New York? This home listed for sale in Bemus Point on Zillow offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
Body found floating in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body of a man was found floating in Scajaquada Creek late Saturday morning. They say the grisly discovery was made just before 11:30 AM at the foot of Niagara St. near Forest Ave. Members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team removed the...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
buffalorising.com
Big Deal: Clarence New Build Sells for Over $6 million
A new residence in Clarence sold yesterday for $6,530,361.53 yesterday. The sale shatters the area’s previous record sale of $3 million for a residential property in Hamburg. The 7,000 sq.ft. home at 5439 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision off of Goodrich Road was built by Tesmer Builders. The buyer is hiding behind the STM 5439 LLC and is registered to a law office in the Brisbane Building.
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
