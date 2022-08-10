Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
doorcountydailynews.com
Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed
You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
Door County Pulse
Residents Call for Expanding Aquatic-plant Management
Residents who live in the Memorial Drive area – where the growth of aquatic weeds during the summer is among the most problematic in the bay of Sturgeon Bay – are calling on the city to make managing those plants more of a priority. The Sturgeon Bay Common...
Door County Pulse
Next Triple P Session Coming Soon
Sign up for the next class of Triple P, the Door County Partnership for Children and Families’ new program. The next session, titled Raising Confident, Competent Children, will take place in person Aug. 16, 9-10:30 am, and via Zoom on Aug. 18, 6-7:30 pm. Triple P is designed to...
Door County Pulse
Save the Date for League of Women Voters’ Car Parade
Back by popular demand, the League of Women Voters of Door County’s car parade will be held Friday, Aug. 26 – on Women’s Equality Day – to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s constitutional right to vote. Sturgeon Bay will again...
Door County Pulse
Cana Island Lighthouse Tower Reopens Aug. 12
One of Door County’s most revered destinations will reopen to the public Friday, Aug. 12. The Door County Maritime Museum announced that the Phase 4 restoration work at Cana Island Lighthouse is nearly complete and the lighthouse tower and keeper’s quarters will be back open to the public on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 am.
Door County Pulse
Humane Society Gets Matching Grant
Every dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society this month will be matched up to $270,000 during the organization’s largest campaign of the year. Virginia Kress, the George Kress Family Foundation and Stone’s Throw Winery will match donations made to the Green Bay and Door County campuses. Because...
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
Fox11online.com
Burger Boat Company christens ferry
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
Door County Pulse
Recycle That Fishing Line: UW-Oshkosh students can help
The vast majority of marine debris consists of plastics, and at the top of the list of plastics pollution in oceans and the Great Lakes are either rigid or hard plastics, or derelict fishing gear – nets, line and ropes, for example. That’s according to the National Oceanic and...
Door County Pulse
Meeting to Watch: Aug. 15, Southern Door School District
A survey this summer encouraged the Southern Door School Board and superintendent to continue pursuing a $14.9 million capital-improvement project as well as an operational-funding referendum. The board met Aug. 8 to further discuss the survey results and decide which construction, renovation and demolition projects to pursue. On Monday, Aug....
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
wtaq.com
Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library
BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Says New Power Line Narrows Buildable Land
Resolution sought with American Transmission Company to enable Sturgeon Bay Terrace project to proceed. Given the limited amount of buildable space on the West Waterfront next to the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge, the location where American Transmission Company (ATC) routed a high-voltage power line in that area to go under the bay of Sturgeon Bay could affect development.
Door County Pulse
Door County Civility Project: Apologize with Sincerity
Most of us can probably remember some early experiences with being forced to make an apology. An adult had probably caught us doing something to someone else, and one of the consequences was being told to apologize. We did so, but with less than a sorry expression, because we felt...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Mickey
Meet Mickey! This friendly, almost-2-year-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s (WHS) Door County Campus. Like all dogs at WHS, Mickey (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46946934) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he goes home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a starter bag of food.
Door County Pulse
Bits & Bites: Food Trucks & Floaties Beach Party
Visit Wally’s Weenie Wagon, the Lumberjack Taco Shack, The Dough Shoppe and other local food trucks when they gather in Baileys Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Food Trucks & Floaties Beach Party. From 11 am until 4 pm, grab some tasty choices, and head down to the...
Door County Pulse
Door County’s Most Dangerous Intersections
Gordon Road/County BB and Highway 42/57 are eighth on the list. A lot of attention has been given to the traffic-safety issues at the intersection of Gordon Road/County BB and Highway 42/57 in the Town of Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. There’s good reason for that, said...
Door County Pulse
Activity Kits Available for Child Care Providers
United Way of Door County is distributing free activity and craft kits to home-based child care providers in the county as part of its effort to support them. The kits were developed in consultation with child care providers and are geared toward different age groups and provider preferences. The Sturgeon Bay Noon Rotary Club is funding this project.
Door County Pulse
Learn About Beekeeping
Curious about the world of honeybees and beekeeping? The 2022 community honey harvest will take place Aug. 20, 9-11 am, at Crossroads at Big Creek, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Beekeepers Club will share the fascinating world of honeybees through hands-on, interactive activities and demonstrations for...
