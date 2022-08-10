Read full article on original website
Lolobee’s, late-night coffee and tea lounge, opens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Lolobee’s Lounge, a new late-night coffee and tea lounge, is preparing to celebrate its grand opening in Bay City. Lolobee’s recently opened at 106 S. Linn St., offering coffee, tea and community from noon to midnight every day except Wednesday when it is closed.
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
Miss Tattoo City 2022 – People’s Choice Award [VOTE]
The 2nd Annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention starts on August 26th, 2022. Get ready because the 2nd Annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention returns to the Dort Financial Center on Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. The convention is filled with entertainment and contests, including Miss Tattoo City 2022.
abc12.com
Five Mid-Michigan beaches closed due to contamination
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Nearly two dozen beaches are closed due to contamination across Michigan, including eight swimming areas around Mid-Michigan. Three beaches in Huron County reopened Thursday: Bird Creek County Park in Port Austin, Jenks Roadside Park south of Port Austin and Wagener County Park south of Harbor Beach. All...
wsgw.com
Band to Perform Classic AM Radio Hits in Saginaw
A new event aims to bring the experience of AM music radio to a live performance. “Pure AM Gold” is an interactive concert by the band Stone Street Revival. During the show, the band revisits classic, unusual, and under-performed hits and from the 1960s and 1970s that audiences rarely have the chance to hear performed live. Pure AM Gold makes its debut at the Court Street Theater August 28th, and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter.
WNEM
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
Michigan’s Port Crescent State Park offers endless beauty on Lake Huron
PORT AUSTIN, MI - The relaxing splash of Lake Huron’s waves on the three miles of sandy beaches at Port Crescent State Park is just one of several reasons it’s worth the visit. In the daylight, park supervisor Brian Dunn said you may be able to spot deer,...
abc12.com
Midland County Humane Society finding homes for dozens of rescued beagles
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest batch of beagles at the Midland County Humane Society is almost fully adopted after arriving on Monday in the early hours of the morning. They're just a fraction of the 4000 dogs rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia following an investigation and lawsuit earlier in 2022.
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
wsgw.com
Beaches Closed in Huron County
Beachgoers heading to Huron County may need to rethink their plans due to closures of three area beaches. Wagener County Park, Bird Creek County Park and Jenks Roadside Park beaches are all closed due to elevated levels of E. Coli bacteria. Recent testing of water samples by the Huron County Health Department found the bacteria levels exceed state standards on human body contact.
abc12.com
'They saved my life'. Graduation day for Tuscola County mental health and sobriety courts
CARO (WJRT) - It was graduation day for a number of Thumb area residents. No high school or college diplomas were involved, instead the graduates get a new lease of life. They have been in trouble with the law, many for drinking and driving, and thankfully not physically hurting anyone.
wsgw.com
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay
CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
abc12.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
abc12.com
Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area. Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend...
wsgw.com
Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
abc12.com
31-year-old hit and killed along Hess Road near Saginaw
Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee died early Friday after he was hit by a car on Hess Road in Buena Vista Township. 31-year-old man hit and killed while walking on Hess Avenue near Saginaw. Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee Jr. was walking on Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court in Buena...
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
