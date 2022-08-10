Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
TVGuide.com
NFL: How to Watch Week 1 Preseason Games Live Without Cable
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason continues this weekend. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening night on Thursday, the NFL Preseason heads into the weekend with 14 games over the next three days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with 7 of those games airing nationally on NFL Network.
NFL・
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live on August 12
On August 12 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live on August 13
On August 13 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 13
On August 13 at 7:15 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. In select markets, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Watch on MLB.TV.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 13
On August 13 at 1:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler makes 9 on par-4 at FedEx St. Jude before jokes with Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler scraped into the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and after 53 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he was taking the opportunity by the horns. He was 7-under-par and with an outside chance of winning on the PGA Tour for the first time in three...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live on August 12
On August 12 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 12
On August 12 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+. Tonight's Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will air exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans have a few different ways to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for...
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
It’s time for the weekend in Memphis at the first playoff event of the 2021-22 campaign, however, several of the biggest names in golf have slammed the trunk of their rental cars (or, let’s be honest, courtesy cars) and are headed home early. While underdogs are thriving in...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on August 12
On August 12 at 8:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on August 12
On August 12 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Bally Sports North. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Minnesota, the game...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Live on August 12
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. On August 12 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on August 12
The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Fielddagger. On August 12 at 7:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and MASN. Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. When: August 12 at 7:10...
golfmagic.com
PGA of Australia boss will "welcome" LIV Golf players into Australian events
PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman has confirmed that all LIV Golf players who wish to play in Australian tournaments will be welcomed with open arms, according to Reuters. Cameron Smith is Australia's clear No.1 player right now, ranking second in the Official World Golf Rankings following his maiden major title at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last month, and he has reportedly already agreed a huge deal with LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship final-round odds, golfers to watch
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and 23 golfers are within 5 strokes of the lead in the 1st FedExCup playoff event. Below, we look at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds entering Sunday’s final round in Memphis (NBC/ESPN+). Check back throughout the year for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
CBS Sports
2022 St. Jude Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The FedEx Cup Playoffs have finally arrived and players have arrived at TPC Southwind for the St. Jude Championship, which got underway Thursday. After Round 2, J.J. Spaun maintains a slight edge with a one-stroke lead over Sepp Straka. Still, the leaderboard is packed with more than two dozen golfers within five strokes of the lead. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, however, has missed the cut and could see his ranking change because of it.
TVGuide.com
Disney+ is Raising its Price and Adding an Ad-Supported Tier
All good things must come to an end, and that even includes Disney+'s fairytale ad-free experience for just $7.99. The streamer announced it will be introducing an ad-supported tier and raising the price of it's ad-free version for U.S users starting Dec. 8. Disney will also be raising prices across its entire streaming brand following some big operating losses this year.
