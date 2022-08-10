Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Wildfires Rage Across Europe
Wildfires continued to spread through France, Spain and Portugal on Thursday as record-breaking heat waves plague Europe, prompting the head of the European Space Agency to demand immediate action on climate change. A "monster" wildfire has destroyed thousands of hectares in the Gironde area of southwestern France just two weeks...
Voice of America
Schiphol Airport to Compensate Travelers for Missed Flights
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest, has agreed to reimburse travelers who missed flights because of staff shortages that have thrown the airport into chaos for months. Since April, Schiphol has seen staff shortages at security checkpoints that led to lengthy lines, which could take hours to...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 13
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:12 a.m.: That latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said the two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply.
