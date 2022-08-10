ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Being married, educated can help men live longer

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 3 days ago

BOSTON - Women outlive men by an average of five years in the United States, but some factors - like being married - can help close that gap.

One to two out of every four men can be expected to live longer than women. However, a new study finds that men who are married or have a college degree have a better chance. If a man is both married and has a college degree, he can be expected to survive an unmarried woman with only a high school education.

They say educated men may be more informed about healthy living, and men in good marriages may have strong social supports, which has been linked to longer lifespans.

