Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bringing awareness to potential scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scam calls have become increasingly more prevalent in just one year, and a local company is making sure you do not fall into their trap. Knoxville Utility Board (KUB) knows that there have been several scammers attempting to pose as the electrical company. They are now making sure you know the difference between a KUB representative and a scammer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer who was fired in July by the department’s new chief of police filed a dispute request with the Civil Service Merit Board last month, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. Lt. Michael Earlywine was fired by Chief Paul Noel...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims. Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which has destroyed communities and taken dozens of lives.
KNOXVILLE, TN

