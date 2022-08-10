Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
How to make your iPhone keyboard vibrate as you type using iOS 16
We could argue the pros and cons of Android and iOS all day, but there's one feature that Android users have had that iPhone users have been demanding for years: a vibrating keyboard. There's just no way to put it: getting vibrations as you tap each on-screen key is simply...
inputmag.com
5 of the best foldables you can’t buy in the U.S.
Samsung may have the foldables market cornered in the U.S., but there are plenty of other options available in other countries — it’s not just about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Here are some of the best-designed foldables that we wish were available in the U.S.
"Yep, Full Transparency": This Woman Is Sharing Exactly How Much It Costs Her Brand To Make Clothes In The US, And More People Should Know This
"I hope it's making you wonder how a $25 dress from Shein could possibly be ethically made."
inputmag.com
A long-running Wikipedia hoax and the problem of circular reporting
For more than a decade, a Wikipedia article for “Alan MacMasters” told the story of a 19th century inventor of the toaster, complete with a photo and the tale of a drunken epiphany. According to the (now removed) article for Alan MacMasters, he lived from 1865 to 1927; he attended the University of Edinburgh; he studied in the Department of Natural Philosophy. It seemed relatively plausible. It had a handful of citations. But it was completely made up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inputmag.com
I will not be moving to Ring Nation
In one of the more dystopian acts of corporate synergy, MGM Television is working on a new syndicated reality TV show using footage from Amazon’s Ring home security cameras called Ring Nation, Deadline reported. Wanda Sykes will host the show, which sounds a bit like America’s Funniest Home Videos...
inputmag.com
The North Face Purple Label made the last tote bag you’ll ever need
Some of the best offerings from The North Face come courtesy of its Purple Label, and its latest release only reinforces the acclaim. The Japanese licensee has introduced two tote bags in a variety of neutral tones, each boasting stain, scuff, and moisture resistance. Any product from TNF’s Purple Label,...
Comments / 0