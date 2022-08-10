ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Mimosafest returns to downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska festival returned on Saturday. Mimosafest was back in action in downtown Norfolk with community members from all over coming out to enjoy live music, drinks, food, and much more. Jessica Walker, who is the general manager for US92, said the event is a great...
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast to open new workforce, customizable training lab space

NORFOLK, Neb. – A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College. Northeast is partnering with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast...
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-car accident in Norfolk leaves one car significantly damaged

NORFOLK, Neb.--A two-car accident occurred in Norfolk on Saturday. The call came in around 12:38 pm at 1301 1st Street. When on the scene, one car was significantly damaged compared with the other involved. Three people were seen sitting on the ground talking with first responders. There's no word yet...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk fire damages camper, home, car

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska property suffered significant damage in an early morning fire. At 2:49 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to 205 S. Eastwood for a camper on fire. The caller reported that it was next to home and a car, and those were beginning to catch on fire.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning

LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
LAUREL, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Local parks looking to get improvment

With the November elections a few months away, Norfolk residents got a chance to see proposed projects at the City Council Chambers’ open house on Monday. One of the proposed projects is the renovation of Winter Park. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell says one thing they want to add is an indoor aquatic center for both recreation and competition.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car crash ends with one arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single vehicle car crash in Norfolk led to one person being arrested by police on Saturday afternoon. The call came in around 2:53 pm around 1100 Park Ave. When on the scene, a car could be seen crashed on the side of the road with some damage to its front area.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Masketnthine, Willow Creek Reservoirs issued health alerts

The state of Nebraska issued a health alert for two local reservoirs for having toxic blue-green algae. Samples were taken from Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County. Both reservoirs measured above the 8 parts per billion threshold of total mirocystin (micro-SIS-tin), a toxin released by certain strains of the algae.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services

COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
NORFOLK, NE

