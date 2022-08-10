Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Mimosafest returns to downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska festival returned on Saturday. Mimosafest was back in action in downtown Norfolk with community members from all over coming out to enjoy live music, drinks, food, and much more. Jessica Walker, who is the general manager for US92, said the event is a great...
Laurel community members come together during tragedy
Laurel residents said they hope coming together as a community can help everyone heal during this difficult time.
doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast to open new workforce, customizable training lab space
NORFOLK, Neb. – A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College. Northeast is partnering with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident in Norfolk leaves one car significantly damaged
NORFOLK, Neb.--A two-car accident occurred in Norfolk on Saturday. The call came in around 12:38 pm at 1301 1st Street. When on the scene, one car was significantly damaged compared with the other involved. Three people were seen sitting on the ground talking with first responders. There's no word yet...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk fire damages camper, home, car
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska property suffered significant damage in an early morning fire. At 2:49 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to 205 S. Eastwood for a camper on fire. The caller reported that it was next to home and a car, and those were beginning to catch on fire.
siouxlandnews.com
Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning
LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
norfolkneradio.com
Local parks looking to get improvment
With the November elections a few months away, Norfolk residents got a chance to see proposed projects at the City Council Chambers’ open house on Monday. One of the proposed projects is the renovation of Winter Park. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell says one thing they want to add is an indoor aquatic center for both recreation and competition.
News Channel Nebraska
Car crash ends with one arrested in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single vehicle car crash in Norfolk led to one person being arrested by police on Saturday afternoon. The call came in around 2:53 pm around 1100 Park Ave. When on the scene, a car could be seen crashed on the side of the road with some damage to its front area.
norfolkneradio.com
Masketnthine, Willow Creek Reservoirs issued health alerts
The state of Nebraska issued a health alert for two local reservoirs for having toxic blue-green algae. Samples were taken from Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County. Both reservoirs measured above the 8 parts per billion threshold of total mirocystin (micro-SIS-tin), a toxin released by certain strains of the algae.
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
Norfolk mother and daughter allegedly performed an abortion and buried the fetus
A Norfolk mother allegedly helped her 17-year-old daughter perform an abortion and bury the fetus. The two are facing charges and have plead not guilty.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
KETV.com
Funerals held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Funerals were held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel. Eighty-six-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford were all found dead in their home last Thursday. Investigators say there is evidence a pry bar was used to gain access...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
Laurel family of three’s memorial services set
A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
Woman sentenced for distributing meth disguised as masks
A woman who was involved in a conspiracy to distribute drugs that were disguised as masks was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
