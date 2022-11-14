ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Meet the Locke & Key season 3 cast: who's who in the fantasy series

By Sarabeth Pollock
 3 days ago

The Netflix original series Locke & Key has arrived at its final season, as Locke & Key season 3 brings the story of the titular family and the mysterious Keyhouse to a close.

Locke & Key is based on a comic book series by Joe Hill (Stephen King’s son) and Gabriel Rodriguez. It’s the story of the Locke family and their mysterious ancestral home, the Keyhouse. When the patriarch of the Locke family is murdered by a former student, mom Nina brings her three kids — Tyler, Kinsey and Bode — to the house in Massachusetts where their father grew up.

There, they discover that Keyhouse has some secrets of its own, all tied to their family history. There are keys hidden throughout the house that can do all kinds of things. The Mind Key, for example, can transport people inside their own minds or the minds of others. Other keys can control other peoples’ actions, mimic death or transport you to other places. Needless to say, anyone who knows about the keys is aware of their power and there are people (and demons) who will do anything to find them.

Let’s meet the cast of Locke & Key season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLQKG_0hCQi5S800

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield and Jackson Robert Scott in Locke & Key (Image credit: Netflix)

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUiS3_0hCQi5S800

(Image credit: Getty UK)

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke, the eldest Locke sibling. With his father gone, he’s had to pick up a lot of responsibilities around the house, particularly with keeping an eye on his siblings. As he approaches his 18th birthday, though, things are about to change. Adults forget the magic from the keys unless they use the Memory Key. Tyler isn’t willing to use the key, signaling a desire to move on from the house’s magic, but he might not have that option in season 3.

Where else have you seen Connor Jessup?
Jessup was born in Toronto, Canada, and has appeared in several movies and shows over the years, including American Crime , The Saddle Club and Falling Skies . In fact, Jessup also appeared in the Falling Skies miniseries, Falling Skies: The Enemy Within , and lent his voice to the Falling Skies video game.

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FCIQ_0hCQi5S800

(Image credit: Getty UK)

Emilia Jones brings Kinsey Locke to life. As the only female among the Locke siblings, she’s always had a different way of looking at the experience in the Keyhouse. She used the Head Key to remove her fears; this helped her adjust to her new life at a new school, but it wasn’t without danger. She’s always had her older brother watching over her, so the dynamic will shift when he leaves and she’s in charge of keeping younger brother Bode out of trouble.

Where else have you seen Emilia Jones?
Jones appeared in a 2013 episode of Doctor Who , "The Rings of Akhaten," as Merry. She also had a recurring role in the TV series Utopia . In 2021, Jones starred as Ruby in the Oscar-winning film CODA ; in her role, Ruby is a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who is wedged between helping her parents and pursuing her dreams. Jones was nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Leading Actress for her work in the film.

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8169_0hCQi5S800

(Image credit: Getty UK)

As the youngest member of the Locke family, losing his dad was very hard for Bode Locke. It’s not surprising, then, that when the family moves to Keyhouse it’s a big adventure for Bode as he struggles to grieve and figure out his new life. He’s the one who discovers the keys and their magic. In season 3, Bode discovers a new key that allows the holder to travel through time. While this could lead to big adventures, it also comes with a lot of risk.

Where else have you seen Jackson Robert Scott?
Jackson Robert Scott is a familiar face for horror movie fans. He starred as doomed little Georgie in the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It . In addition to his role as Bode on Locke & Key , Jackson played Billy in the hit Disney Plus series Wandavision .

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45POHh_0hCQi5S800

(Image credit: Getty UK)

For Locke matriarch Nina, moving across the country with three kids after losing a beloved husband is a lot to bear. Adding in the mysterious happenings of a magical house and the threat from demons doesn’t help, either. With the Memory Key she’s able to see what her kids have been dealing with. That’s a good thing because they’ll need to work together in season 3 to stay safe.

Where else have you seen Darby Stanchfield?
Stanchfield has held a number of memorable roles over the years, including the role of Abby in Scandal and Shannon in NCIS . In the early 2000s she starred in Mad Men and Jericho .

Kevin Durand as Frederick Gideon

Frederick Gideon was a British captain during the Revolutionary War. During a battle taking place near Key house, he discovered the portal located behind the Black Door. He was the first person to be possessed by a demon there at the Black Door, and that's why Eden summoned him back as an echo at the end of season 2. In season 3, Frederick has a score to settle now that he's "back."

Where else have you seen Kevin Durand?

Kevin Durand has appeared in recurring roles on a number of shows including Lost , The Strain and Vikings . The Canadian actor is able to recreate just about any accent out there, so it's not surprising that he's virtually unrecognizable from role to role.

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

As a friend of Rendell Locke and one of the original Keepers of the Keys, Ellie Whedon knows a lot about the history of Keyhouse and her insight has been valuable to the Locke family as they've explored the mysteries of the house, and their past.

Where else have you seen Sherri Saum?

Sherri Saum has appeared in a number of TV series and movies, including Roswell, New Mexico and Power Book II: Ghost . She's probably best known for her roles as Keri Reynolds in One Life to Live and Vanessa Hart in Sunset Beach .

Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon

Rufus is Ellie's adopted son and serves as the groundskeeper of Keyhouse. His fascination with the military and military weapons yields keen insight for the Locke kids.

Where else have you seen Coby Bird?

Coby Bird appeared in 17 episodes of Locke & Key . Prior to his role in the Netfilx series, he had several guest appearances on TV shows like The Good Doctor , Speechless and Love Daily.

Locke & Key season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix .

