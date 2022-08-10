Read full article on original website
Judge Upholds Delaware Auditor Effort To Subpoena Medicaid Records
DOVER, DE (AP) – A motion by Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services to quash a subpoena from the state auditor’s office seeking information regarding eligibility for Medicaid programs has been denied by a Superior Court judge. The judge rejected the notion that Auditor Kathleen McGuiness does not have the authority under Delaware law to conduct performance audits of state agencies such as the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance. DHSS attorneys argued that the auditor’s duties were limited to conducting after-the-fact “postaudits” of financial transactions by state agencies. McGuiness says DHSS for the past several years has been unable to demonstrate that it is effectively screening Medicaid applicants for eligibility before approving or denying benefits.
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
Delaware DMV Recalls a Vanity License Plate
KENT COUNTY, Del. - Breast cancer survivor, Kari Lynn Overington, ordered and received her vanity license plate in Jan. 2021. The plate holds a special place in her heart, but now the Delaware DMV is recalling it. The plate reads, "F CANCER." Overington says the plate has sparked meaningful conversations...
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
Department of Education launches review of Delaware's public education funding system
Delaware’s Department of Education is taking a first step to rethinking how the state funds public education. DOE has hired an outside research firm to assess the state’s funding structure and recommend changes that could improve educational equity. The evaluation is a requirement of a 2020 settlement between...
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
Cleaning up Delaware's coastline
DNREC is looking for volunteers to help make Delaware a little more beautiful. "There's just a whole lot of trash out there and we need to gather it up and put it where it belongs, because it does not belong in our waterways in on our beaches," Joanna Wilson tells WDEL News.
the University of Delaware
UD alumni lead Delaware public service departments
As a state-assisted land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant institution, the University of Delaware is committed to the intellectual, cultural and ethical development of its undergraduate and graduate students as citizens, scholars and professionals. UD graduates often become leaders within the state, known for their creativity, integrity and their dedication to service.
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr.
(WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory and honor of a former Virginia delegate who died last week. The order came on Friday, Aug. 12, a week after former Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr. passed away. Youngkin has ordered flags to...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
Appoquinimink School District in Delaware buys its own fleet of buses, hires drivers
The Appoquinimink School District purchased 19 of their own school buses and hired 22 drivers.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
