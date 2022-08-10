ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn

By Aidan Champion
New San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn will look to turn things around in his first year with the team.

The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record.

In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division.

The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new head coach David Quinn just a few weeks ago.

Quinn served as head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021.

He managed to reach the playoffs just once as the Rangers' coach, only to be swept 3-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the qualifying round of the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoff.

Quinn is the head coach of the U.S. Men's National Hockey Team and served as the head coach of the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

He led USA to a perfect record in the preliminary round before it was defeated by Slovakia in a 3-2 shootout loss.

Quinn found work at Northeastern University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha after his playing career. He then served as a developmental coach for USA Hockey before joining the coaching staff as an assistant at Boston University, where he had played college hockey.

He would go on to win a national title with Boston in 2009.

From there, Quinn became head coach of the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters, the affiliate club of the Colorado Avalanche. A few years later, he was promoted as an assistant coach of the Avalanche.

Quinn then returned to Boston to serve as the school's head coach.

It will be interesting to see what Quinn does with this San Jose club, as the organization seeks to end its three-year playoff drought.

