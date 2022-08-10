ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
FOXBusiness

4 types of bad credit loans to avoid

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Getting...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Loans#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Home Buyers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Bank#Ratehub Ca
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
biztoc.com

Liquidate portfolio to pay off loans or continue to make payments?

When student loans went in to forbearance around peak Covid times (March 2020) I stopped paying my loans completely. I reserved those payments for savings in case of unexpected unemployment or other emergency. After a while I realized it was unlikely I was going to lose my job and I just had this cash sitting on the sidelines. So I invested it. There have been some gains and some losses along the way.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

What Credit Score Do You Need for an Apple Card?

Some of the links on this site contain offers from our partners. Are you an iPhone user who is interested in getting the Apple Card? Find out what credit score the issuer requires and what other criteria you'll need to meet to qualify for the credit card. [. Read:. Best...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has a New Name -- Here's What You Need to Know

New Residential has changed its name to Rithm Capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Americans turn to credit card rewards to absorb inflation

Inflation concerns haven't been enough to deter Americans from spending, a new study found, they are just using credit card rewards to cushion some of the blow. Nearly half of credit cardholders are leaning on their rewards to offset rising costs of everyday purchases, according to a recent Wells Fargo study, with two-thirds of millennials reporting so. Nine in 10 of the more than 2,000 U.S. adults surveyed said they were concerned about inflation, and almost two-thirds of rewards cardholders cared about their rewards now more than ever.
BUSINESS
Ownerly

Saving for a down payment on a home in times of inflation

Landlord unlocks the house key for new home(shutterstock/shisu_ka) If you’re thinking about buying a home, in the U.S. or abroad, having a sizable down payment can save you money in the long run. It not only saves on interest fees, but having at least a 20% down payment can prevent added costs for private mortgage insurance (or PMI).
studyfinds.org

What is a mortgage? Just 49% of Americans actually know, survey shows

NEW YORK — Half of America has no idea what a mortgage actually is. That’s according to a recent survey that asked 2,000 Americans, 73 percent of them homeowners, to test their knowledge of both the housing market and financial lending industry. Only 49 percent chose the correct definition of “mortgage” from a list of options, although homeowners got it right at a higher rate (54%) than renters (40%).
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy