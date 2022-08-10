ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Destiney Ellis Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”
Education
Politics
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
Daily Archives: August 12, 2022

Burn Ban for Saline County has been removed. Now all counties in our fire district permit Safe and Legal burning of natural tree and leaf debris. Stay Safe!
