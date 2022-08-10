ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy, rail and water are in a state – so the state must run them instead

By Rod Liddle
ANOTHER water company has said it will be introducing a hosepipe ban. It’s Thames Water this time.

That’s much of southern England under water rationing. In one of the wettest countries in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7GO6_0hCQZaHZ00
Much of southern England is now under water rationing Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNBTm_0hCQZaHZ00
We should have more than enough water to cope Credit: SWNS

Sure, it’s been dry recently. But we should still have more than enough water to cope.

The problem is the companies let our water leak all over the place. It’s been happening for decades but right now we lose 660MILLION gallons every day.

So that’s one big problem. Another, of course, is these whopping energy bills we’re all going to be facing very soon. More than £4,000 a year for the average home. An unbelievable amount.

The Government might bung us a couple of hundred quid to help. Or shove an increased windfall tax on the big companies.

But that only makes the companies less attractive for investors. And reduces the amount of money they can spend on improving infrastructure.

So is there an answer to both of these problems?

Yup, sure is. But none of our major parties are in favour.

What we should do is nationalise the utilities — our water and power companies. And our rail companies as well, come to that.

Then the Government would be left to decide how high our energy bills should be this winter. And would be charged with investing in repairs to our ancient and leaky water pipes.

Nationalisation has had a bad reputation for a long time.

And for good reason in many cases. Nationalised industries can be hideously bureaucratic. They tend to be very poor at innovation. And they can end up costing the public too much money. Remember British Leyland?

That’s why, in general, I believe in the open market and private companies. But I also think there are a few areas of the economy which would be much better off in public hands.

RIGHT TO SPRAY WATER ON OUR PETUNIAS IS IMPORTANT

Something we all own together because these sectors are vital to the running of our country. Something where the wellbeing of our citizens, such as their right not to freeze to death this winter, and their right to spray a bit of water on their petunias, is more important than making a profit.

The opinion polls suggest the majority of the public agrees with me.

Nationalisation, especially of the energy and railway companies, is very popular. The public thinks, rightly, that such important stuff shouldn’t be left to the whim of international markets.

I find it incredible that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has effectively ruled out nationalisation. About the only party supporting it right now is my own, the Social Democratic Party.

If our energy companies were nationalised we could immediately lower the bills, drastically, for this coming winter.

And when energy prices fall, which they will, keep the prices at a level to pay for the hard times.

That makes a certain sense, no?

And if the Government doesn’t invest in repairing our water infrastructure, we’ll know who to blame and who to get rid of, won’t we?

I don’t want to go back to a time when car companies, even holiday companies, were owned by the state.

But a swift nationalisation of our utilities, just as we did with the banks in 2008, would ensure an awful lot of people have a more comfortable winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In8Uk_0hCQZaHZ00
If our energy companies were nationalised we could immediately lower the bills, drastically, for this coming winter Credit: Alamy

FAREWELL TO MOTOWN MAGICIAN LAMONT

SO, RIP songwriter Lamont Dozier at the age of 81.

His death hasn’t claimed many headlines. Yet as part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team, he wrote a staggering array of hits for Motown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx5dd_0hCQZaHZ00
Lamont Dozier helped write Baby Love and Where Did Our Love Go for The Supremes Credit: Redferns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXThi_0hCQZaHZ00
He has died at the age of 81 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Even more than John Lennon and Paul McCartney, he was the sound of the Sixties (and much of the Seventies).

Baby Love and Where Did Our Love Go for The Supremes. How Sweet It Is for Marvin Gaye. I Can’t Help Myself and It’s The Same Old Song for the Four Tops. Heat Wave and Jimmy Mack for Martha & The Vandellas.

Oh, and countless, countless more . . .  You Can’t Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hanging On, This Old Heart of Mine.

Such extraordinary, timeless songs from the best record label the world’s ever seen.

Sleep easy, Lamont – and thank you so much for that glorious music.

I READ in The Sun that fire chiefs want to ban us from having barbecues.

They’re too much of a risk when everything is tinder dry in high summer. I suppose if they could, the fire service would ban fire.

Listen, Sam. Summer isn’t really summer unless you’ve spent four days on the khazi having eaten a partly defrosted, partly carbonised chilli burger from your neighbour’s barbecue. It’s a great British tradition.

Bet you in two months’ time they’ll be demanding a ban on fireworks.

HYENAS TRADE IS NUTS

BORED stiff with the Tory leadership race?

Take a look at the Kenyan elections. Coming up fast on the rails is a man called George Wajackoyah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzFuV_0hCQZaHZ00
George Wajackoyah wants to export millions of hyena bollocks to China, where the madmen use them for medicine Credit: Getty

George wants Kenya to revitalise its economy. First by growing vast amounts of marijuana. Second by exporting millions of hyena bollocks to China, where the madmen use them for medicine.

If you visit Kenya, look out for the hyenas.

They’ll be skulking around with worried expressions and wearing “Anyone But George” stickers.

THAT font of all wisdom, diver Tom Daley, has said that homophobia in Africa is a “legacy of colonialism”.

Funny, that is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fJSv_0hCQZaHZ00
Diver Tom Daley, has said that homophobia in Africa is a 'legacy of colonialism' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlLnk_0hCQZaHZ00
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni thinks that homosexuality is a legacy of colonialism Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Because Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni thinks that homosexuality is a legacy of colonialism.

Either way, then, we Brits are, as ever, guilty.

LET US REPAIR TO BED

A SEX expert called Tracey Cox has been giving couples advice on how to rekindle their passions.

Role play is apparently the thing. Cox suggested pretending your missus is a virgin and you’re about to “deflower” her.

Stretching credulity a bit too far for me, frankly. But the general idea is good. I sometimes pretend to be a gas boiler repair and service engineer.

“I’m afraid your flow control valve is jammed, Madam. I’m going to have to get in there with my little ratchet. Soon have your therms flowing, love, don’t worry.”

Works for me.

AN OWN GOAL BY AUNTIE

AS part of its fiendish plan to annoy every last remaining licence payer, the BBC has decided to scrap the classified football results service.

It is one of the last things the Beeb do that almost everybody approved of – so of course they have scrapped it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnn1C_0hCQZaHZ00
One of the classified football results' pleasures was guessing the score of each game by announcer Charlotte Green’s intonation Credit: PA:Press Association

One of its pleasures was guessing the score of each game by announcer Charlotte Green’s intonation.

My guess is it’s been axed for reasons of political correctness. If you check the scores on the BBC’s football site you will see the problems they’re getting themselves into.

Not only do they have to give equal weight to the Scottish second division, they now have to work out where to fit in the various women’s leagues.

Where should they go in the classified check? Second? Tenth? I bet they wrangled over that for ages.

Anyway, it’s gone. Just like the BBC dropped Sue Barker from A Question Of Sport. And like they dropped Jeremy Clarkson. If the public like something, you can bet the BBC will axe it.

ROSE ‘N’ FROWN

CONGRATULATIONS to Southend United on their lucrative sponsorship deal with local estate agents Gilbert & Rose.

So pleased were the football club that they decided to name one of the stands after the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vE5DJ_0hCQZaHZ00
Southend United now have a Gilbert & Rose West Stand, which has raised one or two eyebrows among fans Credit: Focus Images

The west stand, as it happens. So they now have a Gilbert & Rose West Stand, which has raised one or two eyebrows among fans.

I assume they are upset that Fred has been written out of the equation.

The club has said it will “review the wording” – although there are currently no plans to alter the name of their popular Dennis Nilsen Burger Bar.

The Guardian

We must tax profits now, freeze energy prices – and if necessary bring suppliers into the public sector

Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They don’t take holidays, and don’t politely hang fire – certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors and the Conservative party membership. But with the country already in the eye of a cost of living storm, decisions cannot be put on hold until a changeover on 5 September, leaving impoverished families twisting in the wind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Hosepipe ban: Drought to be declared on Friday, insiders say

Insiders in the water industry say they expect an official drought to be declared on Friday. That will not come as a great surprise to some. Fields and parks are scorched and many rivers and ponds have run dry. Even the source of the Thames in Cirencester is dry. So...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Government must ‘overrule nimbys’ on new reservoirs to combat drought, says infrastructure tsar

Government ministers must be able to overrule opposition from local MPs, councillors and residents to new reservoirs in a bid to combat widespread drought, the infrastructure tsar has warned.Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said there was “increasing urgency” for more reservoirs amid the threat of water shortages.Speaking out against the nimbyism – those who say “not in my back yard” – Sir John warned that giving into local campaigns would cost the Conservatives at the polls.“If you constantly fail to make sure that the basic infrastructure that everyone needs to live their lives is being provided, then...
INDUSTRY
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
The Independent

Worsening conditions will force people out of farming, industry warns

Droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming”, and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling, farmers have said.British farmers have detailed the difficulties caused by drought, which has forced an earlier harvest and will leave them struggling to store and sell goods.This comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England is due to come into effect from Thursday, with temperatures set to climb to 36C in some places.Andrew Francis, 55, from Breckland, Norfolk, who grows root vegetables and combinable crops, detailed the difficulties caused by early harvesting...
AGRICULTURE
Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. Literary agent Andrew Wylie cautioned that although Rushdie’s “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process. Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
The Independent

Farmers’ heatwave fears as drought ‘approaching worst ever seen’

Farmers have shared their fears as the sweltering hot and dry conditions pile further pressure on crops and harvests.A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat came into force on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb towards the mid-30s in parts of the UK.Weather forecasters said much of England and Wales will undergo a heatwave lasting until Sunday, drying up the already parched earth.It follows the driest July since 1935 and although the temperatures are forecast to recede next week there is still no sign of rain on the way for many areas.David Barton, a Gloucestershire-based farmer, said his...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Meat has a big carbon footprint. The Inflation Reduction Act ignores it.

The historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), poised to soon become law, will drastically reduce America’s carbon footprint over the next decade, chiefly through speeding the deployment of hundreds of gigawatts of clean energy. If and when it’s passed, it will be the most ambitious climate legislation ever enacted in the US.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir

Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption

Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
ENVIRONMENT
