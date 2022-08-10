Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Begins Deliveries of Blade Batteries To Tesla's Giga Berlin: Report
Deliveries of Warren Buffett-backed BYD’s BYDDF blade batteries to Tesla Inc’s TSLA Berlin factory have already commenced, reported CnEVPost citing Sina Tech. There have been several rumors that BYD will supply batteries to Tesla since last August. Deliveries: The first batch of Tesla vehicles equipped with BYD blade...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range is going to start shipping this year. After unveiling the Tesla Semi in 2017, the company first guided a start of production in 2019. This was delayed many times, but in the summer of 2020, CEO...
ValueWalk
Electric Vehicle Evolution: Who Will Be The Big Winners?
The electric vehicle (EV) space is filled with exciting developments, from the rise of new manufacturers to the transition of legacy automakers into the EV space to the expansion to the EV charging grid needed to support more electric vehicles on the road. But an industry isn’t built overnight, and the race to be at the forefront of tomorrow’s EV space is very much heating up. For investors, keeping an eye on leading EV companies and how they pivot to meet this unique and historic moment will be key to realizing a big return on investment in a space that is impacting the entire world.
electrek.co
Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023
Tesla has decided to stop taking new orders for its Model 3 Long Range, one of its most popular models, in the United States and Canada. The automaker has adopted this new business model to avoid creating delivery timelines that are super long for customers. There’s currently a rush to...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Motley Fool
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
EV prices charge ahead: Ford F-150 Lightning price spike highlights increases
Electric vehicle prices were supposed to be heading in reverse right about now. Instead, they're taking off. Why it matters: Automakers and independent experts had for years projected steady declines in EV prices as battery costs receded, making the environmentally friendly technology a more affordable replacement for gas-engine cars. Driving...
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
tipranks.com
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
teslarati.com
Tesla China continues Q3 push with another monster batch of exports
A recent set of videos and photographs taken at the Shanghai South Port Terminal suggests that Tesla China’s immense Q3 push to export as many vehicles as possible is well underway. As could be seen in the images and footage, another massive batch of Teslas is about to be shipped from China, a good portion of which will likely be delivered to Right Hand Drive countries.
teslarati.com
Nikola taps former Volkswagen executive for CEO role in 2023
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) has announced it will name Michael Lohscheller as company CEO, effective January 1, 2023. Current CEO Mark Russell will retire at the end of the year and named Lohscheller his successor. Lohscheller will assume Russell’s position and assume a position on the company’s Board of Directors...
Chinese-Powered Tesla Model Y Are Being Made With Lighter Batteries
The Tesla Model Y sure seems to be the right car at the right time. For starters, it's electric and has the features and cargo space that today's consumers demand. Tesla frontman Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Model Y is now the highest revenue vehicle in the world and predicts it will be the best-selling volume car sold worldwide by next year. Clearly, Musk knows something we don't, and now Tesla has also quietly deviated on its core battery technology by using Chinese BYD batteries for European Model Y vehicles.
FOXBusiness
EV startup Fisker to ramp up production in 2023, exploring US manufacturing
Electric-vehicle startup Fisker Inc said on Friday it was exploring options to manufacture in the United States in 2024 and was considering ramping up production of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, in the second half of 2023. U.S. manufacturing would make certain vehicle models eligible for a tax credit...
biztoc.com
GM, Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company
GM and Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company Autonomy. The company, Autonomy, said Tuesday it placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers. Tesla still got the lion's share of the new order — 8,300 vehicles valued at $443 million. Ford orders...
Rivian Heads Toward Oblivion
Rivian's abysmal quarterly figures raise the question about whether it will survive, at least as a standalone public company.
motor1.com
Fully Charged checks out Aptera, drives the three-wheeler solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett travelled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
