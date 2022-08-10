Welcome to the eighth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. These five-month-old Labrador mixes recently arrived at Little Shelter in Huntington via the Passage to Freedom Program and are quickly acclimating to New York life on their road to adoption. Eager about the prospect of finding their forever homes, they can hardly contain their excitement, as evidenced by enthusiastic wiggles and wagging tails! Gentle, sweet-spirited, and slightly goofy, it’s easy to see why Labradors are Americans favorite breed. Stop by to meet Butterscotch (female) and Patch (male) and choose the one that’s just right for your family. *Butterscotch & Patch are not yet fully grown nor completely housebroken.* Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO