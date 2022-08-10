ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance

(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
MOORHEAD, MN
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
kvrr.com

First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days

KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
KINDRED, ND
kvrr.com

Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night. The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers. Churches United is always looking for volunteers at...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County

(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look. Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project. They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Sleep expert gives back to school resting tips

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first day of school is right around the corner. It can take days or even weeks for a child to adjust to a sleep schedule change. The brain and body take time to accept a new routine. Phone screens have blue light which disrupts...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Van, horse-drawn carriage collide in Polk County

MCINTOSH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries between a cargo van and a horse drawn carriage near McIntosh, Minnesota in Polk County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says seven people were in the carriage, including a three-year-old and a five-year-old. The buggy was driven...
POLK COUNTY, MN

