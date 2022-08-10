Read full article on original website
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
kvrr.com
Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
kvrr.com
First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
kvrr.com
Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
kvrr.com
Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night. The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers. Churches United is always looking for volunteers at...
kfgo.com
City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
wdayradionow.com
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
wdayradionow.com
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
kvrr.com
Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look. Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project. They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall...
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
kvrr.com
Fargo-Moorhead “River Rats” Take Down Chicago 4-2
FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks went by the name River Rats Saturday night. They defeated the Chicago Dogs 4-2.
kvrr.com
Sleep expert gives back to school resting tips
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first day of school is right around the corner. It can take days or even weeks for a child to adjust to a sleep schedule change. The brain and body take time to accept a new routine. Phone screens have blue light which disrupts...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Area Public Schools eliminating bus options for some families amid driver shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead School Board makes busing changes for the upcoming school year because of a shortage of drivers. Families living within two miles of Horizon Middle School, Moorhead High School and private schools and those living one mile from elementary schools will not be able to have their kids bussed to school.
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
kvrr.com
Van, horse-drawn carriage collide in Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries between a cargo van and a horse drawn carriage near McIntosh, Minnesota in Polk County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says seven people were in the carriage, including a three-year-old and a five-year-old. The buggy was driven...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
