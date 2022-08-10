ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group

“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
theregistrysocal.com

25-Unit Highland Park Community in Los Angeles Sells for $5.45MM￼

COSTA MESA, Calif.–The Mogharebi Group (“TMG”) has arranged the $5.45 million ($218,000 per unit) sale of San Pascual, a 25-unit community located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, CA. Bryan LaBar, Keon Truth, & Otto Ozen of The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, a Southern California family office; the winning buyer was a private investor out of Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Mobley
palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosh#Cleveland Cavalier#College Basketball#The Drew League#Usc Trojan
Complex

Los Angeles Officials Unveil Metro Station Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle

Over the past week, local leaders in South Los Angeles unveiled the new Hyde Park Metro Station, which is dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Metro station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street, which is near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. During the dedication ceremony on Saturday, L.A. city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the late rapper’s legacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy