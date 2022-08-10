Read full article on original website
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
247Sports
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group
“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
247Sports
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores arrested in Bakersfield
The former worker at well known training facility in Santa Ana is charged with sexual assault of a minor.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
Vanessa Bryant In Tears & Leaves Court Amid Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos Case
"There is no doubt these families have suffered... It's unspeakable. But this case is not about the loss from the crash. It's about the pictures." Los Angeles county attorney J. Mira Hashmall
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
theregistrysocal.com
25-Unit Highland Park Community in Los Angeles Sells for $5.45MM￼
COSTA MESA, Calif.–The Mogharebi Group (“TMG”) has arranged the $5.45 million ($218,000 per unit) sale of San Pascual, a 25-unit community located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, CA. Bryan LaBar, Keon Truth, & Otto Ozen of The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, a Southern California family office; the winning buyer was a private investor out of Southern California.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
spectrumnews1.com
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants
Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
Complex
Los Angeles Officials Unveil Metro Station Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle
Over the past week, local leaders in South Los Angeles unveiled the new Hyde Park Metro Station, which is dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Metro station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street, which is near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. During the dedication ceremony on Saturday, L.A. city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the late rapper’s legacy.
Woman Involved in Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Asks for Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove, has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
Headlines: Getty Museum To Return Illegally Obtained Statues; Whistleblower Suing Sheriff Villanueva
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A dangerous leak of the highly flammable chemical styrene from a rail car has prompted evacuation orders in Perris...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
247Sports
