erienewsnow.com
New Community Mural Unveiled
Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
Local institute offers faith-based opportunities
A local institute is introducing the community to a world class development center that will offer residents faith-based opportunities. Grace Leadership Institute has been revitalized with three branches that includes a school of ministry, a center for leadership development, and a regional church collaborative. The dean of the institute told us his vision for the […]
erienewsnow.com
Business Owner Swims across Edinboro Lake for Shriners Children's Hospital
A business owner swam across Edinboro Lake for a fundraiser Friday morning. Greg Heintz, owner and operator of Heintz Business Service, swam the lake's 1.25 mile length in about 60 minutes. The experienced swimmer trained for months before Friday's event, exclusively relying on his backstroke. Heintz did the swim to...
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
erienewsnow.com
Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins
As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
Titusville Herald
Oil Festival promises to be a whale of a time
For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
Titusville Herald
Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
erienewsnow.com
St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend
Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
erienewsnow.com
Dome at Erie Sports Center is Back
The dome at the Erie Sports Center was inflated on Friday, after heavy snowfall in the winter caused it to collapse. According to officials at Erie Sports Center, this is a brand new dome, with new technology that some teams with the NFL use. Although the dome is inflated, there's...
How is inflation impacting Erie renters?
With inflation higher this July compared to July of 2021 sitting at 8.5%, experts said it’s better than expected, but residents in Erie are feeling the sting of renting homes and apartments. Here is more on how inflation is impacting residents and the help they are receiving. Residents in Erie are being forced to seek […]
Erie makes list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie
Erie has made the list of charming small towns on Lake Erie. The list of 11 locations was put together by Worldatlas.com who calls them “places you will not want to skip.” According to World Atlas, with a population of under 100,000 Erie “preserves some of the quieter essences” of the list’s theme. Among the […]
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Community aides Cranesville family who lost house in fire
The community is stepping up once again to help a Cranesville family who lost everything in a house fire in July. A house fire on July 6 displaced a family of 12, who have been rebuilding the house since. The community has been donating building supplies, food and clothing. On Saturday, a benefit for the […]
erienewsnow.com
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance
(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
Ohio men taken to hospital in Erie after plane crash in Chautauqua County
The FAA and the Sheriff's Office are investigating this crash.
