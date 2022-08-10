ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The topic of law and order has received scant attention in the Tory leadership debate – this must change

By The Sun
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

No copouts

IT beggars belief that a police watchdog should need to urge forces to investigate burglaries — but such is the pitiful state of law and order in modern Britain.

PC Plod of 2022 is all too happy to prance about in cringeworthy TikTok videos to ingratiate themselves with the public. But as for the burdensome chore of solving crimes? Not so keen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L205X_0hCQQn0T00
The topic of law and order has received scant attention in the Tory leadership debate so far Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Sun has huge admiration for the rank-and-file coppers who go to work each day not knowing what they will face.

It’s the bosses who are the villains — infecting forces with woke orthodoxy and focusing on all the wrong things.

Some forces dispatch officers to as few as one in four burglaries. Yet those who have reversed this appalling abdication of duty have not only seen the number of arrests and crimes solved rocket.

They have even halved the number of burglaries. Who would have thought it?

The topic of law and order has received scant attention in the Tory leadership debate so far, but as the cost-of-living vice tightens, crime may well rise.

Whoever wins out of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak can’t afford to assume our PC police chiefs will address that problem without the thumbscrews being applied.

Fatal failure

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Sahara Salman’s death in a gas explosion at her home is made even more tragic by its apparent needlessness.

Gas company SGN were contacted not only by Sahara’s family but also several neighbours concerned by the smell in the weeks leading up to Monday’s blast.

Yet the family was told there were no major issues after an engineer visited eight days prior to Sahara’s death, while a follow-up visit by a more senior engineer never materialised.

Sahara’s mum Sana, showing remarkable restraint given the truly appalling circumstances, calls SGN “lazy”.

The firm says it is assisting an investigation into the blast’s cause. It must leave no stone unturned — and ensure any guilty parties are properly held to account.

Ticket to deride

THE imminent return to our shores of Aine Davis, one of the infamous “Beatles” Brit jihad group, is a sickening prospect.

Having rotted in a Turkish jail for seven years, Davis, aka Paul, is now being deported here, and could in theory be free to walk Britain’s streets.

If anyone is hoping he may be a reformed character, remember that even before Davis was seduced by a grotesque perversion of Islam, he stalked London’s streets as a gun-toting drug-dealer.

Of his fellow IS Beatles who tortured and beheaded innocent aid workers, contractors and journalists, “John” was killed in a drone strike, while “George” and “Ringo” are serving life in a US jail.

It’s hard to see why Davis deserves any better fate than his evil “bandmates”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Aine Davis
Person
Ringo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law And Order#Tory#Tiktok#Sgn
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
102.5 The Bone

Freya the walrus euthanized by Norwegian authorities

OSLO, Norway — A 1,320-pound walrus that had drawn crowds in Oslo was euthanized by Norwegian officials on Sunday after they decided that the animal posed a risk to humans. Freya had become a crowd favorite in the Oslo Fjord, but authorities worried that people were getting too close to the animal, according to The Associated Press.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Nagas mark 75 years since declaring independence

CHEDEMA, India (AP) — In a small mountain village in India’s northeast, blue flags fluttered high in the clear sky. While Indians across the country prepared to celebrate 75 years of independence from British rule on Monday, the Naga community in Chedema marked the occasion by hoisting their very own blue flag. The Nagas — an Indigenous people inhabiting several northeastern Indian states and areas across the border in Myanmar — marked the 75th anniversary of their declaration of independence Sunday. Seeking self-rule, Nagas had announced independence a day ahead of India in 1947 and commemorate this moment every year....
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
667K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy