Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner

FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
Letter obtained by CNN shows FDA defended new monkeypox vaccine strategy to vaccine maker

The US Food and Drug Administration defended the federal government’s recent decision to stretch out its limited supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by giving individuals smaller doses using a different method of injection, pointing out in a letter to the company that manufactures the vaccine that a 2015 clinical study showed “a very similar immune response” to the new method as well as the previously used one.
Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill

Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk

Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal

Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
Analysis-U.S. Move to Negotiate Drug Prices a Rare Defeat for Big Pharma

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Big Pharma spent more than any other industry to lobby Congress and federal agencies this year, a Reuters analysis shows, but still suffered a major defeat after failing to stop a bill that allows the government to negotiate prices on select drugs. Despite the pharmaceutical industry's spending...
