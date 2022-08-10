Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Florida, Democrats in Congress take different approaches to addressing high drug costs
(The Center Square) – While Senate Democrats moved to place price controls on some prescription drugs, a step some say will lead to actual cost increases in health care overall, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature took a different approach. Before the Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S....
Democrats fighting for their political lives are quickly promoting the lower prescription costs in the new spending bill
WASHINGTON — Democrats in competitive election races were quick to promote their sweeping new climate and economic package after it passed the Senate on Sunday in a party-line vote, with all Republicans opposing it. Some were particularly eager to celebrate the policies aimed at cutting prescription drug costs. “I’m...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Why Biden's Medicare drug price breakthrough is a 'BFD'
"President Biden is on the verge of his own crowning health-care achievement to call, in his words, a BFD," Rachel Cohrs writes at Stat News, nodding to Biden's sotto voce assessment to then-President Barack Obama that passing the Affordable Care Act was a "big f---ing deal." As soon as the...
Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner
FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance
The bill's narrower focus is not expected to hurt the private insurance market and could even help restrain drug price increases in the future, health policy experts said.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
How the Inflation Reduction Act Could Lower Your Drug Costs
The House is slated to vote on the package Friday, and after that, it will go to Biden’s desk.
The far right is calling for civil war after the FBI raid on Trump's home. Experts say that fight wouldn't look like the last one.
"People's sense of the civil and civic ways of resolving disputes" is "out the window," Fiona Hill told Insider, warning of the potential for "civil conflict."
Idaho8.com
Letter obtained by CNN shows FDA defended new monkeypox vaccine strategy to vaccine maker
The US Food and Drug Administration defended the federal government’s recent decision to stretch out its limited supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by giving individuals smaller doses using a different method of injection, pointing out in a letter to the company that manufactures the vaccine that a 2015 clinical study showed “a very similar immune response” to the new method as well as the previously used one.
WebMD
Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill
Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Washington Examiner
Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk
Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
US News and World Report
Analysis-U.S. Move to Negotiate Drug Prices a Rare Defeat for Big Pharma
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Big Pharma spent more than any other industry to lobby Congress and federal agencies this year, a Reuters analysis shows, but still suffered a major defeat after failing to stop a bill that allows the government to negotiate prices on select drugs. Despite the pharmaceutical industry's spending...
CNBC
Addressing Social Security's funding woes will take political compromise, Biden nominee to advisory board says
Andrew Biggs was nominated to the Social Security Advisory Board by President Joe Biden in May. Biggs has spent decades researching the program and developing an opinionated voice on how to solve the program's funding woes. While he won't have a hand in directly resolving those issues on the advisory...
thecentersquare.com
Generic drug manufacturers say Democrats' drug bill could lead to higher prices
(The Center Square) – Generic drug manufacturers oppose Democrats’ bill allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The Senate passed its climate, tax, and healthcare bill on Sunday, which permits Medicare to negotiate what it pays for drugs. “For seniors who’ve faced the indignity of rationing medications or skipping...
Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken says he 'fixed' his 'adopted special needs girl'
Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in November, discussed moving his adopted "special needs girl" around the world and "fixed her up" in a video shared with Fox News Digital. The video shows Franken at a campain meet and greet in...
