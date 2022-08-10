Read full article on original website
DEATH NOTICE: Mary Steelman
Funeral services for Mary Steelman, 88, of Summersville, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
CHRISTINA LEE SAWYER
Christina Lee Sawyer, age 47, passed away Aug. 8, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Sept. 29, 1974, in Lee’s Summit, Mo., to Robert and Debra Bates. Mrs. Sawyer is preceded in death by two daughters, Macie Lorraine Sawyer and Emily Renee Sawyer; and grandparents, Arlene and Raymond Stubblefield.
Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning
First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38
Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
Texas County schools open soon
Texas County school children will return to classrooms soon after the summer break. Buildings have been bustling with activity in preparation for opening day. By the week of Aug. 22, all of the county’s seven school districts will be back in session. Here are the opening days: Houston, Raymondville,...
Hospital receives Level III stroke center designation
Texas County Memorial Hospital recently received its designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes...
Houston school board hires personnel
The Houston board of education made several personnel decisions during a meeting Tuesday night. •Employed Veronica Douglas as high school cheer sponsor, hired Amanda Rust as yearbook sponsor; and Baylee Weaver as paraprofessional. •Hired Sadie Gill as paraprofessional, Tressie Neugebauer as volunteer assistant middle school cheer coach, Dieu Phillips, food...
MoDOT conducting study of a portion of U.S. 63; southern Missouri not included
The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and safety study with its consultant team to identify ways to improve the 47-mile stretch of U.S. 63, from south of the U.S. 50 interchange in Osage County to Rolla in Phelps County. The goal is to explore specific improvements that...
Regional group receives grant for environmental education
The South Central Council of Governments at Pomona — which serves entities in Texas County — is one of 34 organizations in the country to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funds to launch environmental education programs. The funding for recipients ranges between $50,000 and $100,000 for education activities...
