Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
AccessAtlanta
10 Black-owned boutiques in Atlanta to support
There is no question that Atlanta’s Black historical and cultural roots run deep in the city. With that comes the significance of Atlanta’s Black community and ultimately, the influence it has on the world. The city is home to an array of remarkable Black-owned local businesses that play...
AccessAtlanta
Glossier is officially open at Ponce City Market
If you went to Glossier’s pop-up shop in Atlanta in 2020, you know how incredible it is to see the brand come to life in a physical retail space. And it brought that same magic with it to its new permanent home. Located at Ponce City Market across from...
CBS 46
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
lawfareblog.com
Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know
It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
AccessAtlanta
T.I. honored with Outstanding Citizen Award at Georgia Capitol
Atlanta’s own is getting recognized by his city. Rapper and actor, Clifford Harris, better known as T.I. was recently recognized for his community service. The Grammy award-winning artist was presented with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Georgia State Representative Debra Bazemore at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. T.I. shared the news via his Instagram page.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803.
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
AccessAtlanta
Treat yourself to bottomless rosé at TWO urban licks this month
We know what you’re thinking: What could be better than rosé at brunch? It’s hard to beat a good time with friends, but we’ve got something even better — unlimited rosé at brunch while sitting outside surrounded by beautiful views of Atlanta!. TWO urban...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
Comments / 6