5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
AOL Corp
Target, Amazon and 4 more retailers that will reward you for turning in your old stuff
If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. Popular retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart offer trade-in programs that allow you to cash in on your old stuff — here are all the details you need to know.
AOL Corp
New Coca-Cola Flavor Allegedly Tastes Like Dreams And Surrealism
Long gone are the days when Coca-Cola flavors were limited to cherry, vanilla, and orange-vanilla. Now, new Coke varieties apparently taste like "dreams" and "surrealism." Presenting the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld, which "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes," according to a press release.
Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping
Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices....
People
Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee
The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The first of the...
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Popculture
McDonald's Offering Back-to-School Deals Next Week
Class is back in session, and McDonald's wants to help guests start off the new school year on a high note. As classrooms across the country fill with students, the Golden Arches is handing out syllabuses, though they aren't outlining any classes, but rather giving a rundown of the massive back-to-school deals the chain is offering as part of its Syllabus Week promotion.
Business Insider
I saw the future of cashless payments— and it's expensive
Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Imagine an alternate version of 2022. Flying cars zoom overhead. Robot dogs top the food chain. You tap a wristband on a tablet and seamlessly pay for a meal. While all these images sound straight out of a Rick and Morty episode, that wristband actually exists. I used it when I attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago — and it felt like I was getting a glimpse into the future of cashless payments.
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals Major Money-Saving Tips for Grocery Shopping
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is dropping some useful hints on how to save cash at the grocery store. She gleaned the tips while hosting a new cooking show. Drummond, briefly, is switching from Pioneer Woman to Big Bad Budget Battle. It’s a six-episode cooking competition that premiered Tuesday on the Food Network. You can also catch the episodes on Discovery+.
CBS News
Food Rescue program provides fresh food for people in need
The latest inflation numbers show that grocery prices increased 13-percent in July. That kind of increase hits working families the hardest.
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
Is It Safe To Use Expired Neosporin?
Just like with other medications, Neosporin has an expiration date, which can be found printed on the tube itself. But is it safe to use even after it expires?
'GMA' savings guide: Discounts and freebies on food, fun and more to help you save
Companies are offering customer freebies and discounts on food, activites and more this summer.
