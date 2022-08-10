ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
CBS Boston

Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
AOL Corp

New Coca-Cola Flavor Allegedly Tastes Like Dreams And Surrealism

Long gone are the days when Coca-Cola flavors were limited to cherry, vanilla, and orange-vanilla. Now, new Coke varieties apparently taste like "dreams" and "surrealism." Presenting the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld, which "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes," according to a press release.
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Back-to-School Deals Next Week

Class is back in session, and McDonald's wants to help guests start off the new school year on a high note. As classrooms across the country fill with students, the Golden Arches is handing out syllabuses, though they aren't outlining any classes, but rather giving a rundown of the massive back-to-school deals the chain is offering as part of its Syllabus Week promotion.
Business Insider

I saw the future of cashless payments— and it's expensive

Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Imagine an alternate version of 2022. Flying cars zoom overhead. Robot dogs top the food chain. You tap a wristband on a tablet and seamlessly pay for a meal. While all these images sound straight out of a Rick and Morty episode, that wristband actually exists. I used it when I attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago — and it felt like I was getting a glimpse into the future of cashless payments.
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
