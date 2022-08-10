ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

Kait 8

WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
Cleveland, AR
Rison, AR
Arkansas Government
Arkansas Elections
Cleveland County, AR
wpfirerescue.org

Daily Archives: August 12, 2022

Burn Ban for Saline County has been removed. Now all counties in our fire district permit Safe and Legal burning of natural tree and leaf debris. Stay Safe!
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

University of Arkansas at Monticello sees 66 percent increase in transfer student enrollment

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) announced on Friday, August 12, 2022, that transfer student enrollment for fall 2022 is trending 66 percent higher than last fall. UAM is an open-admission university and is currently enrolling students for the fall 2022 semester. The increase in transfer students is an exciting […]
MONTICELLO, AR
#Millage#Election Local#Ccsd Millage Falls Short#The School Board
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park

I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
STUTTGART, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Woman Faces Murder Charge After Shooting

RISON – An Oklahoma woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Greenwood, Ark., man Saturday evening, Aug. 6, at a residence on Brown Road in the Macedonia community south of Rison. Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s...
GREENWOOD, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE

