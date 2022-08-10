Read full article on original website
Would you pay $5,000 for a Bruce Springsteen concert ticket? The algorithm thinks you might.
Bruce Springsteen fans were appalled last month, when Ticketmaster sold some seats for his upcoming concert tour for as much as $5,000. The average price was actually around $262, according to Ticketmaster. But for a certain subset of tickets, when demand spiked, so did the prices. Ticketmaster uses “dynamic pricing...
How the vinyl resurgence keeps pressing forward
The vinyl revival that began in the early aughts has been as surprising as it’s endurance. And demand for vinyl keeps growing. But buyers want more records than pressing plants can produce. In addition, as sales rise, some are beginning to look beyond supply chain shortages and bottlenecks and...
“Inflation is gut-punching my business,” record store owner laments
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. At his store in Jackson, Mississippi, Phillip “DJ Young Venom” Rollins sells a lot of...
