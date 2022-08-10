Melissa and Joe Gorga ‘laughing off’ cheating rumors about Nick Barrotta

Melissa and Joe Gorga are not stressing over recent cheating allegations about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, a source exclusively tells Page Six.

“They’re laughing about it,” the insider shares, noting that claims Melissa allegedly had a tryst with actor Nick Barrotta are “ridiculous.”

“[They’ve] all been friends for years.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga are “laughing” about the cheating rumors involving the “RHONJ” star and actor Nick Barrotta, a source claims. nickbarrotta/Instagram; Getty Im

The source also tells Page Six that Melissa, 43, and Barrotta, 31, have always hung out in a group setting and that the married “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” star is still good friends with the reality star’s husband, Joe, 42.

Sources close to Barrotta also debunked the allegations on Monday, telling Daily Mail that the “Divorce Court” alum is “shocked that someone would make up something so nasty in an attempt to destroy two families.”

The woman accused of bringing the rumor to the “Housewives” spoke to Page Six exclusively on Tuesday, claiming “RHONJ” star Margaret Josephs is the real pot-stirrer.

“I stand by my truth,” Laura Marasca Jensen told us. “I never said [the rumor] was true. I said I was told by Margaret that someone saw that. I never said that Melissa did that.”

We’re told Joe and Barrotta are still friends. Instagram

However, several sources claim Jensen – who has auditioned to be on “RHONJ” three times – allegedly told Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin the rumor during a four-hour meet-up to try and get a spot on the show.

“She went to two people who didn’t like [Margaret] crying to them and telling them all these stories,” a source says.

“Things with an ounce of truth, she twisted it. So were Margaret and Melissa ever out with these guys? Yes. Was there ever any kissing? No. No one made out with anybody.”

Jensen claims she did not plan to meet with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice to gossip about Melissa. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jensen confirmed she met with Giudice, 50, and Aydin, 45, to try to “align” herself with them in case she made it onto the show, but insists she meant no harm to Melissa.

A source close to production confirmed to Page Six Tuesday that the cheating rumor “does come up” on the upcoming season of “RHONJ.” A separate insider confirmed Aydin is the “Housewife” who revealed the scandalous tea on camera.

We’re also told that the drama has not caused a rift between Josephs and the Gorgas, but the couple are seemingly holding a grudge against Giudice for taking a meeting with Jensen and allegedly helping the rumor make it onto the show.

Photos on social media show Barrotta has hung out with both Joe and Melissa Gorga on several occassions. Instagram

Page Six exclusively reported last week that the real estate developer and Envy boutique owner were not attending Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on Saturday.

A source told us at the time that there was a “very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” in which the rumor was brought up.

Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for “RHONJ” Season 13.