ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon record

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Longtime Republican joins Democrat's Idaho attorney general campaign as co-chairman

BOISE — Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday. “The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference — two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy