Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
Several changes coming to medical coverage in the area
Several changes are coming to medical coverage in Knox County through OSF HealthCare. The medical provider announced Tuesday that the PromptCare location found at St. Mary Medical Center at 3375 North Seminary Street will be moving to its new home at 695 Kellogg Street, the site of the former Cottage Hospital.
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend
On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
A FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Warm and humid conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with some active and unsettled weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Lee County couple pleads guilty to animal neglect charges
ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) – A rural Lee County couple pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of an animal neglect investigation. Lee County court records show David and Gina Sams, 42 and 47 respectively, pleaded guilty to four counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, on Aug. 3. They...
Tug Fest is back!
Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
