ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply

A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Muscatine, IA
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Several changes coming to medical coverage in the area

Several changes are coming to medical coverage in Knox County through OSF HealthCare. The medical provider announced Tuesday that the PromptCare location found at St. Mary Medical Center at 3375 North Seminary Street will be moving to its new home at 695 Kellogg Street, the site of the former Cottage Hospital.
977wmoi.com

Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program

The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
US 104.9

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Resources#Water Testing#Water Systems#Water Supplies#Diseases#General Health#Kammerer Mobile Home Park#Iowa Capital Dispatch#Pfas
qctoday.com

One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home

Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend

On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
LE CLAIRE, IA
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

East Moline police warn public of stolen checks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Warm and humid conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with some active and unsettled weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
KWQC

Lee County couple pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) – A rural Lee County couple pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of an animal neglect investigation. Lee County court records show David and Gina Sams, 42 and 47 respectively, pleaded guilty to four counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, on Aug. 3. They...
LEE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy