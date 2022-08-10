ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing

A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
DALLAS, TX
College Football News

North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0

North Texas vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: North Texas (0-0), UTEP (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
PLANO, TX
CW33

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change

Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX

