These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry Lease
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing
A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
College Football News
North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0
North Texas vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: North Texas (0-0), UTEP (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen freshman headed to 15U national team trials; Marcus head coach on staff
Just three days after the start of his freshman year in Allen, Chandler Hart was en route to Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday with his sights set on earning a spot alongside some of the top teenage baseball players in the country. On the heels of a productive summer on the...
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
fox4news.com
Tiny North Texas track star sets Junior Olympics record
A 7-year-old girl from the Dallas area helped set a new record for the Junior Olympics. She said she practiced every day to do it, even in the summer heat.
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
Dallas Cowboy Makes The Top 10 Highest Paid in The NFL
Today Forbes released its list of the top ten earners in the National Football League and the list one Dallas Cowboy. Amazingly for the first time since Forbes started compiling the list in 2010. Tom Brady was at number one.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change
Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
This Texas County Is Getting Its First H-E-B
H-E-B continues its expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
CW33 NewsFix
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
