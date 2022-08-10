Carabao Cup second round draw: Frank Lampard’s Everton face trip to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood while Leeds get Barnsley
FRANK LAMPARD'S Everton face a tricky tie in the Carabao Cup after they were drawn away to Fleetwood.
The Toffees, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will head to Scott Brown's League One side in the second round.
Although Everton will go there in confident mood after thrashing them 5-2 in the competition two years ago.
And Barnsley supporters, who are celebrating a 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough, will be licking their lips at the prospect of a Yorkshire derby.
They were drawn away to neighbours Leeds United.
The draw also threw up a number of interesting ties around the country.
Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face a difficult trip to Bolton Wanderers.
Leicester City must go to Stockport County, who are still riding high after securing promotion back to the Football League last term.
And Mark Hughes will welcome his old club Blackburn Rovers to Valley Parade where his Bradford City team lay in wait.
Meanwhile, the southern section of the draw also produced some interesting ties.
Here is the southern and northern sections in full:
SOUTHERN
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Stevenage vs Peterborough
Forest Green Rovers vs Brighton
Gillingham vs Exeter City
Cambridge United vs Southampton
Crawley vs Fulham
Walsall vs Charlton Athletic
Wycombe vs Bristol City
Colchester United vs Brentford
Watford vs MK Dons
Oxford United vs Crystal Palace
Newport County vs Portsmouth
NORTHERN
Shrewsbury Town vs Burnley
Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest
Bradford vs Blackburn
Stockport County vs Leicester
Barrow vs Lincoln City
Rotherham vs Morecombe
Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale
Fleetwood vs Everton
Leeds vs Barnsley
Wolves vs Preston North End
Derby County vs West Brom or Sheffield United
Bolton vs Aston Villa
