Premier League

Carabao Cup second round draw: Frank Lampard’s Everton face trip to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood while Leeds get Barnsley

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago
FRANK LAMPARD'S Everton face a tricky tie in the Carabao Cup after they were drawn away to Fleetwood.

The Toffees, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will head to Scott Brown's League One side in the second round.

Scott Brown's Fleetwood will face Frank Lampard's Everton Credit: Rex
Bradford boss Mark Hughes will take on old club Blackburn Rovers Credit: Rex

Although Everton will go there in confident mood after thrashing them 5-2 in the competition two years ago.

And Barnsley supporters, who are celebrating a 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough, will be licking their lips at the prospect of a Yorkshire derby.

They were drawn away to neighbours Leeds United.

The draw also threw up a number of interesting ties around the country.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face a difficult trip to Bolton Wanderers.

Leicester City must go to Stockport County, who are still riding high after securing promotion back to the Football League last term.

And Mark Hughes will welcome his old club Blackburn Rovers to Valley Parade where his Bradford City team lay in wait.

Meanwhile, the southern section of the draw also produced some interesting ties.

Here is the southern and northern sections in full:

SOUTHERN

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Forest Green Rovers vs Brighton

Gillingham vs Exeter City

Cambridge United vs Southampton

Crawley vs Fulham

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic

Wycombe vs Bristol City

Colchester United vs Brentford

Watford vs MK Dons

Oxford United vs Crystal Palace

Newport County vs Portsmouth

NORTHERN

Shrewsbury Town vs Burnley

Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest

Bradford vs Blackburn

Stockport County vs Leicester

Barrow vs Lincoln City

Rotherham vs Morecombe

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale

Fleetwood vs Everton

Leeds vs Barnsley

Wolves vs Preston North End

Derby County vs West Brom or Sheffield United

Bolton vs Aston Villa

