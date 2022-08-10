Effective: 2022-08-12 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marion, southeastern Muscogee and eastern Chattahoochee Counties through 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Box Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Cusseta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Buena Vista, Brantley, Tazewell, Marion Estates, Eelbeck/West Fort Benning, Oakland and Zellobee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO