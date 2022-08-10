Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
nypressnews.com
Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse
A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
nypressnews.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
nypressnews.com
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC has a humanitarian and legal responsibility to find shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
NEW YORK — New York City says nearly 5,000 people seeking asylum have arrived from Texas, under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Eric Adams joined CBS News New York on Friday morning to discuss what’s being done to help them. “Not only is this a humanitarian...
nypressnews.com
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper
A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
nypressnews.com
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
nypressnews.com
Police: 3 injured in machete attack at Patchogue sporting goods store, suspect arrested
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Three people were injured in a machete attack on Long Island on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue. Suffolk County Police say Treyvius Tunstall asked a DICK’s employee about purchasing rifles and showed the...
nypressnews.com
Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid
OREGON, USA — We’ve all heard the excuse “the dog ate my homework,” but what about “the dog ate my lottery ticket?”. That’s what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of...
