New York City, NY

Lonestar11
3d ago

I guess they don’t like the idea of caravans full of immigrants arriving in mass quantities in their cities. Must be such a burden to take care of them all while trying to tend their sick and injured, their old and young, finding places to house them and feed them, putting unnecessary strain on their public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and social services. Increasing the crime/victim rate and throwing off steady or decreasing averages. Kind of sounds like they aren’t ready to pick up the slack that Texas has been hauling all these years. It’s even ironic seeing that one of their biggest tourist attractions has a poem dedicated to immigrants framed at its feet. Bottom line is that the liberals scream for us to take care of the illegal immigrants pouring over our borders, but not one of them want to see them in their own states.

Joe Frizell
2d ago

But he's the mayor of a "sanctuary city" correct? They say they welcome illegal immigrants correct? What's the problem?

Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration

With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats

(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
‘This is not a Hollywood script, it is lives of human beings’: NYC Mayor – CNN Video

More asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City on buses sent from Texas. The coordination and conditions of the migrants’ travel have created a back and forth between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CNN’s Brianna Keilar sits with Adams as he responds to a recent message of Abbott saying he “kind of feels like Clint Eastwood”.
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
Ash Jurberg

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Beto O’Rourke swears at Greg Abbott supporter who heckled him over Uvalde shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke confronted a heckler Wednesday at a campaign event who laughed while he was talking about the Uvalde school shooting, telling the person, “It may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it is not funny to me.”

