I guess they don’t like the idea of caravans full of immigrants arriving in mass quantities in their cities. Must be such a burden to take care of them all while trying to tend their sick and injured, their old and young, finding places to house them and feed them, putting unnecessary strain on their public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and social services. Increasing the crime/victim rate and throwing off steady or decreasing averages. Kind of sounds like they aren’t ready to pick up the slack that Texas has been hauling all these years. It’s even ironic seeing that one of their biggest tourist attractions has a poem dedicated to immigrants framed at its feet. Bottom line is that the liberals scream for us to take care of the illegal immigrants pouring over our borders, but not one of them want to see them in their own states.
But he's the mayor of a "sanctuary city" correct? They say they welcome illegal immigrants correct? What's the problem?
Comments / 14