Sea of Thieves has continually been updated since its launch, bringing in everything from spectral phantoms and coral beasts to Jack Sparrow and Spanish fleets. But the most recent Captaincy update, which launched at the start of August along with season 7, may be one of the most impactful updates yet. Captaincy allows players to name and decorate their own ship, sell to a special vendor, and otherwise flex their status on the high seas. It’s the first update to really shine the spotlight on other players, and it makes the Sea feel so much more alive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO