Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
Sea of Thieves’ Captaincy update is the dolly dress-up I’ve craved
Sea of Thieves has continually been updated since its launch, bringing in everything from spectral phantoms and coral beasts to Jack Sparrow and Spanish fleets. But the most recent Captaincy update, which launched at the start of August along with season 7, may be one of the most impactful updates yet. Captaincy allows players to name and decorate their own ship, sell to a special vendor, and otherwise flex their status on the high seas. It’s the first update to really shine the spotlight on other players, and it makes the Sea feel so much more alive.
Polygon
The beloved, bucolic My Summer Vacation series breaks free from Japan
The release of charming adventure game Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation on Nintendo Switch this week may not seem like a momentous occasion in the annals of gaming — low-budget licensed titles rarely are. But like the recent Western debuts of Live A Live, Kowloon High-School Chronicle, or Moon, Shin-chan’s new release fills an important gap in the history of video games.
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.0 livestream codes
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.0 Sumeru preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy music note Ring of Echos puzzle guide
Tower of Fantasy has tons of small puzzles around the map, including these peculiar stumps in Ring of Echos that play music notes when you step on them. As indicated by the minimap, this is an exploration puzzle, so there’s loot to be earned if you step on them in the right order.
Polygon
‘Peer Into the Darkness’ hidden moons guide in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb offers a few side quest distractions to keep you busy while you build your cult. Most of these just ask you to acquire certain resources from Crusades, but one quest in particular focuses on a mysterious character: the evil, nameless, red fox. In this guide, we’ll...
Polygon
Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month
Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Polygon
Kirby can wear a Kirby car cake hat in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is headed to Nintendo Switch next week, sending Kirby into a land of oversized sweets. The stated goal is to compete against other Kirbys to eat multiples of his weight in strawberries, but, folks, the true goal here is unlocking this hat that looks like a cake that looks like Kirby as a car from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Of all the decorative food-themed hats that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will offer players — a swirl of whipped cream, a hamburger with a bun that has Kirby’s face on it — it will be nigh-impossible to top the Car-Mouth Cake, as Nintendo calls it.
Polygon
Where to find Crystals in Cult of the Lamb
There’s a lighthouse in Cult of the Lamb’s Pilgrim’s Passage. Once you fuel up the lighthouse with wood to complete the Light in the Darkness quest, you’ll get a new quest — Refractions. The cultists in the lighthouse will ask you for 25 Crystals. In...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 12-16
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps of the Hangar.
Polygon
Watch Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact stream for Sumeru
Summer is almost over but it’s okay because a giant Genshin Impact update is on the horizon. The big 3.0 update will debut a new region called Sumeru and add an elemental type, based on grass, called Dendro. The game will be booked to the brim with new content, so developers are hosting a stream that will go over all the details on Saturday, Aug. 13. Here’s how you can watch it.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
