Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) and Custer Ambulance Service was dispatched July 30 at 2:04 p.m. for a report of an injured rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway, just up the road from the Cathedral Spires Trailhead parking area. SAR officials say the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall but the report stated he had landed on some rocks, making it likely a serious situation.

CUSTER COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO