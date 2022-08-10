Yet another production of Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” comes to the Berkshires. I can recall three here in the last twenty years, in addition to a Broadway revival, multiple regional productions, and concert versions, since its original New York run in 1973, which I saw as a college student. Barrington Stage Company’s new, faithful production distinguishes itself with near perfect vocal casting to match one of Sondheim’s most perfected scores.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO