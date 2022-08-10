Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO