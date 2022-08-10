Read full article on original website
Schools districts across DC area impacted by teacher shortages
School districts all across the DC region are struggling to hire teachers. This means many classrooms may have to deal with overcrowding due to being short staffed to start the year. The school year starts here in Prince William County on August 22nd and there are still hundreds of positions...
WJLA
How a new 'Teacher Residency Program' is helping Fairfax Co. schools amid staff shortages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools has launched a new 'Teacher Residency Program," with a goal of getting qualified educators into the classroom a bit more quickly amid a national teacher shortage. "It will work to deepen our pool," said FCPS' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources...
Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment
On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
Inside Nova
Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
Inside Nova
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
Inside Nova
New school year, same staffing woes for Prince William schools
With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession. In a message...
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
Fairfax Times
FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Schools Post Lots of Back To School Activities
Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
I-95 clear in Prince William after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near Cardinal Drive at mile marker 155.4. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
Stop the Violence Event
PowerMax Company will have a Stop The Violence Event on Nov. 19, 2022 at the Ferlazzo Building (15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge), from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about safety for their homes and our community. This event was designed to bring a greater awareness for safety and to help strengthen the family and our communities.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
ffxnow.com
Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges
The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
Comments / 0