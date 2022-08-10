ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

DC News Now

Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Prince William County, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment

On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases

As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#Back To School#Bus Transportation#Nutrition#Mobile#Parentvue
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Schools Post Lots of Back To School Activities

Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Stop the Violence Event

PowerMax Company will have a Stop The Violence Event on Nov. 19, 2022 at the Ferlazzo Building (15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge), from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about safety for their homes and our community. This event was designed to bring a greater awareness for safety and to help strengthen the family and our communities.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges

The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
US News and World Report

Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School

When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
