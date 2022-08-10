Jacob “yay” Whitaker has become one of the most well-known players in VALORANT since joining Envy in August of 2021. His calm and collected approach to VALORANT made him the perfect candidate for Agents that use the Operator, which he quickly became accustomed to. With the ability to seemingly hit any shot on any map, yay quickly was given the nickname of El Diablo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO