dotesports.com

Who is El Diablo in VALORANT? OpTic yay nickname explained

Jacob “yay” Whitaker has become one of the most well-known players in VALORANT since joining Envy in August of 2021. His calm and collected approach to VALORANT made him the perfect candidate for Agents that use the Operator, which he quickly became accustomed to. With the ability to seemingly hit any shot on any map, yay quickly was given the nickname of El Diablo.
dotesports.com

How to watch Post Malone Magic: The Gathering Mana Y Mana battle

A unique Magic: The Gathering casual match between Post Malone and a random player chosen from a Whatnot stream will compete for $100,000 with special guests. Post Malone isn’t shy about his passions for Magic: The Gathering, whether it’s spending over $800k for an MTG Alpha Black Lotus card with a 9.5 rating signed by Christopher Rush or playing Commander with friends. On Aug. 11, Malone will challenge Kyle Knaupp from Gilbertsville PA for $100k live on Whatnot for the Mana Y Mana MTG battle.
dotesports.com

How to get a black crosshair in VALORANT

In VALORANT, there are many different factors that will help a player succeed in the heat of battle. People need the right mouse sensitivity and graphic settings to help them turn the tides in a firefight, but sometimes, the perfect crosshair can make you feel like the most accurate shooter on the server.
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
dotesports.com

When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
dotesports.com

How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy

The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
dotesports.com

When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?

Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
dotesports.com

Every new idol in Splatoon 3

The recent Splatoon 3 Direct shared plenty of new information with fans about the upcoming third entry in Nintendo’s shooter franchise. Players were treated to details about the game’s new weapons, new maps, new features, and of course, new characters. One of the biggest questions returning fans had...
dotesports.com

How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy

Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
dotesports.com

All Relics in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, players can earn and unlock different Relics to make exploration, combat, or any other aspect of gameplay easier or more fun. Each player can have up to two Relics equipped at once, allowing for a limitless variety of combinations since each Relic comes equipped with its own active and passive skills.
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023

The highly anticipated Wizarding World open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed, Warner Bros. Games announced today. The announcement was made on the game’s Twitter page, revealing the game has been pushed from its original holiday 2022 release window to Feb. 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be “revealed soon.”
dotesports.com

How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy

The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
BGR.com

New She-Hulk clip contains a few mind-blowing spoilers

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on August 18th, a day later than the initial release date. Marvel has been pushing out a steady stream of clips promoting Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) new adventure. But the latest She-Hulk clip is easily the most exciting, as it delivers a few mind-blowing reveals, including a big spoiler for the broader MCU story.
dotesports.com

The rarest Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Vantage only recently joined the Apex Legends roster, but it hasn’t taken long for her to shake things up. She arrived as the poster character for season 14, which also included the Reforged update for Kings Canyon, a higher level cap, and sweeping changes to the game’s guns to freshen up the meta. There’s no doubt we’ll be remembering her dramatic entrance for seasons to come.
